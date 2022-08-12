UK Charts: Beyoncé Renaissance Spends Second Week At No 1 - Noise11.com

Beyoncé reigns atop the Official Albums Chart for a second week with RENAISSANCE.

Beyoncé’s seventh studio album becomes her first LP since 2011’s 4 to spend more than one week at Number 1. To date, Beyoncé boasts four chart-topping albums as a solo artist; Dangerously In Love (2003), 4 (2011), Lemonade (2016) and now RENAISSANCE (2022).

This week’s highest new entry comes courtesy of Eminem, with his second hits collection Curtain Call 2. The follow-up to the Detroit rapper’s 2005 compilation Curtain Call: The Hits, which has spent 526 weeks on the chart, the record debuts at Number 3 and becomes Eminem’s twelfth UK Top 10 album to date.

Calvin Harris claims his sixth Top 10 album, with Funk Wav Bounces – Vol. 2 landing at Number 5. The Scottish DJ has previously enjoyed success with 2007 debut I Created Disco (Number 8), 2009 release Ready for the Weekend (1), 2012 LP 18 Months (1), 2014’s Motion (2) and 2017 record Funk Wav Bounces – Vol. 1 (2).

As the UK experiences a heatwave, Becky Hill’s dance-centric Only Honest on the Weekend vaults an impressive 19 places back into the Top 10 this week (7). The singer recently released new single HISTORY, a much-anticipated collaboration with DJ Joel Corry, which makes its debut on the Official Singles Chart this week (20).

Elsewhere, Glass Animals enjoy a return to the Top 20 with Dreamland (20). The indie outfit, originating from Oxfordshire, issued the Number 2-peaking record on brand-new, limited edition formats to mark its two-year anniversary last week.

Following their first live performances in over three years earlier this week, Sheffield-born rockers Arctic Monkeys see their fifth studio album AM jump five places (22). Will the group’s back catalogue see a surge when they return to the UK for Reading and Leeds Festivals later this month?

And finally, London eight-piece collective KOKOROKO enjoy their first-ever Top 40 album with Could We Be More this week (30). The group appeared as guests on The Record Club this week, telling host Jess Iszatt of how they ‘bring their own individual magic’ to the LP.

