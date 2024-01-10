 UK Issues Spice Girls Stamps - Noise11.com
Spice Girls stamps

UK Issues Spice Girls Stamps

by Music-News.com on January 10, 2024

in News

Mel B has shared that she is “honoured” to be featured on the commemorative stamps to celebrate the Spice Girls 30th anniversary.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, the former Spice Girls singer discussed the stamps, which are being issued by Royal Mail in the U.K. to mark the girl group’s milestone anniversary.

“It is 30 years and I just realise this because we just released our stamps from the Royal Mail,” Mel, formerly known as Scary Spice, told the talk show host. “Usually it’s the queen’s face that’s on the stamp. It went from the queen to the king and then the Spice Girls have their own stamps.”

She added that her children, Phoenix, Angel, and Madison, didn’t appreciate the scale of the honour.

“My kids are like, ‘What’s a stamp? Why do we need them?'” Mel, real name Melanie Brown, joked. “We feel very privileged and very honoured. I’m gonna save them forever and ever, amen, like all my old Spice Girl outfits that no one can touch.”

15 stamps, featuring various images of the iconic girl group, made up of Mel, Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm, will be available to buy from 11 January.

In a separate interview on Today with Hoda & Jenna on Monday, the Wannabe hitmaker teased a Spice Girls reunion.

“Well, I’ve been saying this forever, but now we’re actually going to be releasing some really good news in about a few weeks that involves all five of us,” Mel revealed.

She added that the former group will have to work out the logistics of the potential reunion as “there’s five of us and we’ve got five different diaries, and we’re all parents.”

The girl group formed in 1994 and officially disbanded in February 2001 to pursue solo projects.

