Ukraine Metal Band Jinjer To Tour Australia With Canada's Kittie - Noise11.com

Ukrainian metal band Jinjer will return to Australia in February 2025. Canada’s Kittie are coming too.

Jinjer toured Australia for the first time in March 2020 and got Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane shows in just weeks before the world shutdown with the pandemic.

The Melbourne show in 5 March 2020 at Max Watts became the band’s first live album ‘Alive In Melbourne 2020’, released 20 November 2020.

Jinjer formed in 2008. The first album ‘Cloud Factory’ was released in 2014. The most recent album ‘Wallflowers’ was released in 2021.

Canadian metal band Kittie formed in 1996 but from 2013 touring became infrequent. Kittie were officially “in hiatus” in 2017, then reformed in 2021. In May 2023 they released their first new song in 12 years ‘Vultures’. ‘Fire’, their first album since 2011 was released in June this year.

TOUR DATES

Friday, February 21: Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Sunday, February 23: Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Tuesday, February 25: Festival Hall, Melbourne

Wednesday, February 26: Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide

Friday, February 28: Metropolis Fremantle, Fremantle

Tickets and info at

livenation.com.au

Live Nation Presale: Thursday Oct 3 from 11am to Friday, Oct 4 @ 11am

General On Sale: Friday, Oct 4 @ 12pm

