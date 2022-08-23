Update On The Condition of John Farnham Following Cancer Operation - Noise11.com

Jill Farnham, wife of Australian music icon John Farnham, has updated fans on the condition of her husband after his surgery for cancer on Monday.

On 23 August it was announced John had been admitted to hospital in Melbourne for what became an 11 hour operation.

Updates from the family are the only official announcements. Beware of the multiple “entertainment reporter” speculation pieces doing the rounds. NONE of them are authorised.

Here is the complete and official announcement:

Melbourne: 7.00am, 24th August 2022 We are genuinely overwhelmed by the incredible wave of support, love and messages we have received today from so many people around Australia. This means so much to us as a family. Thank you to everyone for this. John will be blown away. Jill Farnham has provided this update statement, “John has been through an eleven and a half hour surgery in Melbourne yesterday and is now in a stable condition in ICU. The cancer tumour was located in his mouth and it has been successfully removed. There is still a long road of recovery and healing ahead of us, but we know John is up for that task.” Jill, Rob and James added, “We are in awe of the incredible teams of health care professionals who have guided us through this very challenging time with such compassion. All of you undertook this big job today and have given us a magnificent outcome. To all the surgeons, doctors, nurses and consultants – thank you one and all so very much.” John will remain in hospital for a period of time for recovery and post operative treatment. No further comment is available at this time and the family appreciates the medias continued respect for the privacy.

