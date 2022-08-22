John Farnham Admitted To Hospital For Cancer Treatment - Noise11.com

Australian music legend John Farnham has been diagnosed with cancer and has been admitted to hospital in Melbourne for treatment.

John’s family, wife Jill and sons Rob and James have made the following information public.

The Farnham family has issued the following statement: We have recently discovered that John has a cancerous growth. He has been admitted to hospital this morning for surgery and ongoing treatment. John has provided this statement: “Cancer diagnosis is something that so many people face every single day, and countless others have walked this path before me. The one thing I know for sure is that we have the very best specialist healthcare professionals in Victoria, and we can all be grateful for that. I know I am.” We request that the media please respect the family’s privacy at this time. Thank you.

John Farnham’s last performance was at Fire Fight Australia on 16 February 2020.

His last full band performance was for Falls Festival in Fremantle on 4 January 2020.

The setlist for that show was:

We Will Rock You

Age of Reason

Chain Reaction

Every Time You Cry

Reasons

I Want Our Love to Shine

A Touch of Paradise

Talk of the Town

Two Strong Hearts

Pressure Down

Sadie (The Cleaning Lady)

That’s Freedom

You’re the Voice

Encore:

It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll) (AC/DC cover)

John’s manager Glenn Wheatley passed away on 1 February 2022 and his friend Olivia Newton-John on 8 August.

