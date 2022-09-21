 Update on the Health of John Farnham 22 September 2022 - Noise11.com
John Farnham photo by Ros O'Gorman

John Farnham photo by Ros O'Gorman

Update on the Health of John Farnham 22 September 2022

by Paul Cashmere on September 22, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

The family of John Farnham has issued a further update on John’s health.

The following statement is directly from the family and unedited for accuracy. This is the only official news on John, direct from the source. Beware of “entertainment reporters” who claim to know more.

AN UPDATED STATEMENT REGARDING JOHN FARNHAM’S HEALTH
BY JILL, ROB & JAMES FARNHAM

“John’s recovery from last month’s surgery for mouth cancer is progressing well. His medical team are very pleased with his progress over the past month. He was moved from ICU and into a general ward a couple of weeks ago. That in itself was terrific progress.

This week John has been transferred into a rehabilitation facility. Each of these steps means things are moving in the right direction and for that we are enormously thankful.

Our family is so very grateful to all the remarkable teams of Victorian medical professionals who have taken such good care of John. These outcomes are a credit to their dedication, skills and compassion.

We have received many thousands of beautiful messages via the weloveyoujohn.com.au website since it was launched. Being surrounded by this much love and support has meant the world to us all. Thank you.”

=== STATEMENT ENDS ====

In conclusion, to participate in John’s recovery and send him wishes, Gaynor Wheatley (TalentWorks) and David Wilson (Watercooler Talent) on behalf of the Farnham Family adds, “As John does not have an official social media presence, a dedicated website has been established for fans to send messages of support to John and the family www.weloveyoujohn.com.au

The Farnham family will update fans through Gaynor and David in a timely matter, when there is something to say. They do not tell fans through “entertainment reporters” in tabloids, television shows and radio gossip segments. All official news is direct from the family to the fans via Gaynor and David’s releases.

