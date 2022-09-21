Update on the Health of John Farnham 22 September 2022 - Noise11.com

The family of John Farnham has issued a further update on John’s health.

The following statement is directly from the family and unedited for accuracy. This is the only official news on John, direct from the source. Beware of “entertainment reporters” who claim to know more.

AN UPDATED STATEMENT REGARDING JOHN FARNHAM’S HEALTH

BY JILL, ROB & JAMES FARNHAM

“John’s recovery from last month’s surgery for mouth cancer is progressing well. His medical team are very pleased with his progress over the past month. He was moved from ICU and into a general ward a couple of weeks ago. That in itself was terrific progress. This week John has been transferred into a rehabilitation facility. Each of these steps means things are moving in the right direction and for that we are enormously thankful. Our family is so very grateful to all the remarkable teams of Victorian medical professionals who have taken such good care of John. These outcomes are a credit to their dedication, skills and compassion. We have received many thousands of beautiful messages via the weloveyoujohn.com.au website since it was launched. Being surrounded by this much love and support has meant the world to us all. Thank you.”

=== STATEMENT ENDS ====

In conclusion, to participate in John’s recovery and send him wishes, Gaynor Wheatley (TalentWorks) and David Wilson (Watercooler Talent) on behalf of the Farnham Family adds, “As John does not have an official social media presence, a dedicated website has been established for fans to send messages of support to John and the family www.weloveyoujohn.com.au”

The Farnham family will update fans through Gaynor and David in a timely matter, when there is something to say. They do not tell fans through “entertainment reporters” in tabloids, television shows and radio gossip segments. All official news is direct from the family to the fans via Gaynor and David’s releases.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

