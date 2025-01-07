US Postal Service To Issue Allen Toussaint Stamp - Noise11.com

The US Postal Service will honour New Orleans R&B legend Allen Toussaint with a stamp.

Allen Toussaint’s stamp will be the 48th stamp in the Black Heritage series.

According to the USPS:

Music icon Allen Toussaint’s legacy continues to inspire. A prolific pianist, singer, songwriter, composer, arranger and producer, Toussaint left an indelible mark on New Orleans music and beyond.

His legendary career spanned decades, producing countless hits and collaborations with a wide array of artists. From classic songs such as “Fortune Teller” and “Southern Nights” to his behind-the-scenes work, Toussaint’s influence continues to resonate globally.

President Barack Obama recognized Toussaint with the National Medal of Arts in 2013. His previous honors include induction into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2012, the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2011, the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in 2009, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. In 2022, the New Orleans City Council renamed Robert E. Lee Boulevard for Toussaint, who lived on the four-mile-long thoroughfare during the last years of his life.

Ethel Kessler, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp using a photograph by Bill Thompkins.

The Allen Toussaint stamp will be issued in panes of 20. Forever stamps will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.