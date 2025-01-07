 US Postal Service To Issue Allen Toussaint Stamp - Noise11.com
USPS Honors Music Icon, Allen Toussaint with 48th Black Heritage stamp.

USPS Honors Music Icon, Allen Toussaint with 48th Black Heritage stamp.

US Postal Service To Issue Allen Toussaint Stamp

by Paul Cashmere on January 7, 2025

in News

The US Postal Service will honour New Orleans R&B legend Allen Toussaint with a stamp.

Allen Toussaint’s stamp will be the 48th stamp in the Black Heritage series.

According to the USPS:

Music icon Allen Toussaint’s legacy continues to inspire. A prolific pianist, singer, songwriter, composer, arranger and producer, Toussaint left an indelible mark on New Orleans music and beyond.

His legendary career spanned decades, producing countless hits and collaborations with a wide array of artists. From classic songs such as “Fortune Teller” and “Southern Nights” to his behind-the-scenes work, Toussaint’s influence continues to resonate globally.

President Barack Obama recognized Toussaint with the National Medal of Arts in 2013. His previous honors include induction into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2012, the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2011, the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in 2009, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. In 2022, the New Orleans City Council renamed Robert E. Lee Boulevard for Toussaint, who lived on the four-mile-long thoroughfare during the last years of his life.

Ethel Kessler, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp using a photograph by Bill Thompkins.

The Allen Toussaint stamp will be issued in panes of 20. Forever stamps will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

The first day issue for the Allen Toussaint stamp will be unveiled 30 January 2025 at 11am at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center, 1225 N Rampant St, in New Orleans.

Songs produced by Allen Toussaint include ‘Lady Marmalade’ by Labelle and ‘Right Place Wrong Time’ by Dr John. Allen wrote Boz Scaggs’ ‘What Do You Want The Girl To Do’ and Glen Campbell’s ‘Southern Nights’. Allen also plays piano of Paul McCartney’s ‘Rock Show’ from the ‘Venus and Mars’ album.

#AllenToussaintStampand #BlackHeritageStamp.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Share this:

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Carlos Santana, Santana, Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday 11 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Carlos Santana Postpones Las Vegas Residency After Breaking His Finger

Guitar legend Carlos Santana has been forced to postpone a string of Las Vegas shows after breaking his finger at his home in Hawaii this week.

2 days ago
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Greendale tour Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Reverses His Glastonbury Decision and now Will Play

Neil Young has reversed his earlier statement that he will not play Glastonbury because it has become too corporate.

2 days ago
Malcolm Young, AC/DC, Ros O'Gorman, photo
Young Brothers AC/DC Childhood Sydney Home Demolished

4 Burleigh Street, Burwood, the childhood home of AC/DC’s Young brothers Malcolm and Angus and their Easybeats brother and producer George Young, has been demolished.

2 days ago
Neil Young Oceanside Countryside
Neil Young Juggles Up Another Version of ‘Oceanside/Countryside’

Just months after releasing what we thought was the unreleased Neil Young album ‘Oceanside/Countryside’ Neil has announced a new version with a completely different tracklisting.

3 days ago
The Doobie Brothers at Bluesfest Melbourne photo by Mary Boukouvalas
The Doobie Brothers To Release First Album With Michael McDonald in 45 Years

The Doobie Brothers will have a new album for 2025 and it will be the band’s first album with Michael McDonald since ‘One Step Closer’ in 1980.

4 days ago
Wayne Osmond
Wayne Osmond of The Osmonds Dies Aged 73

Wayne Osmond, the baritone singer of The Osmond Brothers/The Osmonds, has died at age 73 after suffering a massive stroke.

4 days ago
Bonnie Tyler photo by Ros O'Gorman
Timeless Summer Tour With Boy George and Bonnie Tyler Cancelled in Australia

The upcoming Timeless Summer Tour featuring Boy George, Tony Hadley, Bonnie Tyler and Mickey Thomas of Starship has been cancelled.

5 days ago