Usher Rendezvous In Paris To Screen In 2000 Cinemas Worldwide In September - Noise11.com

Usher: Rendezvous In Paris, a new concert movie by Usher, will screen around the world including Australia in over 2000 cinemas in September.

Watch the trailer:

The concert was filmed during Usher’s 2023 ‘Usher: Rendezvous in Paris’ eight date residency.

“Paris was a special experience for me as an entertainer and for my fans,” said USHER. “I hope those who weren’t able to make it in person get to experience how special it was. As for those of you who were, I hope you experience the show and see what it takes to get there through a different lens.”

Scenes from the movie:

USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS is a film by and directed by Anthony Mandler. It is a production of Arcovision, Kingdom Films and Laffitte Group Productions. The film is produced by Anthony Mandler, Usher Raymond and Ron Laffitte. Executive Producers for Kingdom Films are Aakomon Jones and Angelo Gopee. Executive Producer for Arcovision is Kwesi Collisson. Executive Producers for Sony Music are Tom Mackay, Richard Story and Krista Wegener.

“For 30 years USHER has captivated and entertained audiences through his music and concerts. Just a few months ago, he drew rave reviews for his stunning performance in front of 129 million people during the Super Bowl Half Time Show. Bringing his unparalleled concert experience to movie theatres for his fans around the world is a perfect fit for AMC Theatres Distribution,” said Adam Aron, Chairman and CEO, AMC Theatres.

Marc Allenby, CEO, Trafalgar Releasing, adds “We are excited to continue our partnership with Sony Music Vision and AMC Theatres Distribution to bring the energy of USHER to movie theater audiences around the world. He is the perfect artist to support our shared vision of creating global experiences around concert films for artists that advance the evolution of the cinema into venues for all forms of entertainment.”

‘Usher: Rendezvous In Paris’ will screen for a limited run worldwide from 12-15 September 2024.

