Vampire Weekend To Head On Tour - Noise11.com

Vampire Weekend has announced a 2024 tour.

Vampire Weekend will embark on a new North American tour in April in support of their upcoming album ‘Only God Above Us’.

The album is set for release on April 5, three days before the band kicks off their tour in Austin, Texas on April 8.

They will make stops in more than 35 cities including Los Angeles, Berkeley, Seattle, Cincinnati, Toronto, Boston, New York and Atlanta, before returning to Austin for a final show on October 17.

Guests will include LA LOM, the English Beat, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Mike Gordon, Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram, Ra Ra Riot, Princess featuring Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum, Cults, a DJ Set By Mark Ronson, Turnstiles and the Brothers Macklovitch.

Koenig, Baio, and Tomson recorded the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Father of the Bride’ in New York, Los Angeles, London, and Tokyo.

Koenig produced the album with Ariel Rechtshaid, and it was mixed by Dave Fridmann and mastered by Emily Lazar.

Koenig wrote most of the lyrics for ‘Only God Was Above Us’ in 2019 and 2020 and the band took the title from a newspaper headline featured in the 1988 photograph ‘Subway Dream 11’ by Steven Siegel.

The photograph is also being used as the album cover.

