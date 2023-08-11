Van Halen To Release Sammy Hagar Box Set - Noise11.com

Van Halen will release a Volume 2 of their ‘Collection’ box featuring the Sammy Hagar era with the band.

Volume One with the six David Lee Roth Van Halen albums from ‘Van Halen’ to ‘1984’ was released in 2015. There were no extras. Volume One was just for first six album in a box.

Volume 2 is equally uneventful for Van Halen fans who would have the four Sammy Hagar albums ‘’5150’ (1986), ‘OU812’ (1988), ‘For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge’ (1991) and ‘Balance’ (1995).

The final Hagar album, ‘Live” Right Here, Right Now’, is absent from the collection but a Rarities album has been added, which is really just non-album b-sides and soundtrack songs.

Among these rarities is “Crossing Over,” the B-Side to Balance’s “Can’t Stop Lovin’ You,” and the band’s only non-album B-side.

The compilation boasts other exceptional highlights, including the band’s cover of Little Feat’s “A Apolitical Blues” and the instrumental “Baluchitherium,” which were originally left off the vinyl versions of OU812 and Balance, respectively. Additionally, the set features two songs the band contributed to the Twister Soundtrack – “Humans Being” and the Grammy®- nominated “Respect The Wind.”

Rounding out the set are “It’s About Time,” “Up For Breakfast,” and “Learning To See,” which were recorded during the band’s temporary reunion with Hagar in 2004. All three debuted that year on Van Halen’s second greatest hits collection, The Best of Both Worlds.

THE COLLECTION II will be available on October 6 on 5 LPs for $124.98 and 5 CDs for $49.98.

The absent albums from 1 and 2 are the Gary Cherone album ‘Van Halen III’ (1998) and the David Lee Roth reunion album ‘A Different Kind of Truth’ (2012) as well as the two live albums ‘Live: Right Here, Right Now’ (1993) and ‘Tokyo Dome Live In Concert’ (2015).

Unfortunately, the Van Halen catalogue has been poorly handled. There are no expanded editions, just one live DVD and these two Kmart level box sets.

THE COLLECTION II

5-LP Track Listing

LP One: 5150

Side One

1. “Good Enough”

2. “Why Can’t This Be Love”

3. “Get Up”

4. “Dreams”

5. “Summer Nights”

Side Two

1. “Best Of Both Worlds”

2. “Love Walks In”

3. “5150”

4. “Inside”

LP Two: OU812

Side One

1. “Mine All Mine”

2. “When It’s Love”

3. “A.F.U. (Naturally Wired)”

4. “Cabo Wabo”

Side Two

1. “Source Of Infection”

2. “Feels So Good”

3. “Finish What Ya Started”

4. “Black And Blue”

5. “Sucker In A 3 Piece”

LP Three: For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge

Side One

1. “Poundcake”

2. “Judgement Day”

3. “Spanked”

4. “Runaround”

5. “Pleasure Dome”

Side Two

1. “In ‘N’ Out”

2. “Man On A Mission”

3. “The Dream Is Over”

4. “Right Now”

5. “316”

6. “Top Of The World”

LP Four: Balance

Side One

1. “The Seventh Seal”

2. “Can’t Stop Lovin’ You”

3. “Don’t Tell Me (What Love Can Do)”

4. “Amsterdam”

5. “Big Fat Money”

6. “Doin’ Time”

Side Two

1. “Aftershock”

2. “Strung Out”

3. “Not Enough”

4. “Take Me Back (Déjà Vu)”

5. “Feelin’”

LP Five: Studio Rarities 1989-2004

Side One

1. “A Apolitical Blues”

2. “Crossing Over”

3. “Baluchitherium”

Side Two

1. “Humans Being”

2. “Respect The Wind”

3. “It’s About Time”

4. “Up For Breakfast”

5. “Learning To See”

