Variety Report The Rolling Stones May Be Recording With Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr - Noise11.com

Variety has suggested the upcoming album by The Rolling Stones may included appearances from the sole surviving Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

Now if this story was in a News Corp or Daily Mail publication you could disregard it immediately but the Variety article was written by Shirley Halperin who is one of the real, credible writers in America. Shirley is always well-researched and always has reliable sources. If Shirley Halperin is saying this is true, I’d say its right on the money.

The Beatles and Stones have collaborated in the past but it has been remarkably rare.

1963

The Rolling Stones – I Wanna Be Your Man (Written by Lennon and McCartney with Jagger and Richard in the room and first released by The Stones before The Beatles).

1967

The Beatles – All You Need Is Love – Mick Jagger and Keith Richards on backing vocals

The Rolling Stones – We Love You – John Lennon and Paul McCartney on backing vocals

1970

The Beatles – You Know My Name (Look Up The Number) – Brian Jones on alto saxophone

1973

Mick Jagger – Too Many Cooks (produced by John Lennon)

The Rolling Stones last album was the blues covers record ‘Blue & Lonesome’ in 2016.

The last album of original material was ‘A Bigger Bang’ in 2005.

There have been three new and original songs since ‘A Bigger Bang’, ‘Doom & Gloom’ and ‘One More Shot’ in 2012 and 2013 and ‘Living In A Ghost Town’ in 2020.

There have also been some previously unreleased songs with the reissues of ‘Goat’s Head Soup’ and ‘Tattoo You’ such as ‘Scarlet’ and ‘Troubles a Comin’ in 2020 and 2021 as well.

What we do know about the new Stones album:

– It is being produced by Andrew Watt (Iggy Pop, Elton John, Ozzy Osbourne, Eddie Vedder, Ed Sheeran)

– Charlie Watts will appear on some tracks

– 2023 live dates will be scheduled around the album release, most likely in North America.

