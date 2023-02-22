 Variety Report The Rolling Stones May Be Recording With Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

Variety Report The Rolling Stones May Be Recording With Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr

by Paul Cashmere on February 22, 2023

in News

Variety has suggested the upcoming album by The Rolling Stones may included appearances from the sole surviving Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

Now if this story was in a News Corp or Daily Mail publication you could disregard it immediately but the Variety article was written by Shirley Halperin who is one of the real, credible writers in America. Shirley is always well-researched and always has reliable sources. If Shirley Halperin is saying this is true, I’d say its right on the money.

The Beatles and Stones have collaborated in the past but it has been remarkably rare.

1963
The Rolling Stones – I Wanna Be Your Man (Written by Lennon and McCartney with Jagger and Richard in the room and first released by The Stones before The Beatles).

1967
The Beatles – All You Need Is Love – Mick Jagger and Keith Richards on backing vocals

The Rolling Stones – We Love You – John Lennon and Paul McCartney on backing vocals

1970
The Beatles – You Know My Name (Look Up The Number) – Brian Jones on alto saxophone

1973
Mick Jagger – Too Many Cooks (produced by John Lennon)

The Rolling Stones last album was the blues covers record ‘Blue & Lonesome’ in 2016.

The last album of original material was ‘A Bigger Bang’ in 2005.

There have been three new and original songs since ‘A Bigger Bang’, ‘Doom & Gloom’ and ‘One More Shot’ in 2012 and 2013 and ‘Living In A Ghost Town’ in 2020.

There have also been some previously unreleased songs with the reissues of ‘Goat’s Head Soup’ and ‘Tattoo You’ such as ‘Scarlet’ and ‘Troubles a Comin’ in 2020 and 2021 as well.

What we do know about the new Stones album:

– It is being produced by Andrew Watt (Iggy Pop, Elton John, Ozzy Osbourne, Eddie Vedder, Ed Sheeran)

– Charlie Watts will appear on some tracks

– 2023 live dates will be scheduled around the album release, most likely in North America.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jay Shellen of Yes photo by Goeff Ford via Yes Facebook page
Yes Name Jay Schellen As New Drummer

Yes have appointed Jay Schellen as their permanent new drummer following the death of Alan White.

6 days ago
The Kinks (photo supplied by BMG)
The Kinks’ Dave Davies Pleads With Elon Musk To Take ‘Sensitive Content Warning’ Off The Bands Posts

The Kinks guitarist and co-founder Dave Davies is pleading with Elon Musk to stop putting “sensitive content” warnings on all of the band’s tweets.

6 days ago
Raquel Welch in her last movie How To Be A Latin Lover in 2017
Iconic Actress Raquel Welch Dies Aged 82

Actress Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82 after what her family says was a brief illness.

6 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Rumoured Dates For The Rolling Stones Live 2023 Start To Surface

While it has been confirmed The Rolling Stones will release their first album of original material since 2005 in coming months, dates for a North American tour are also starting to surface.

February 14, 2023
Elvis Costello photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elvis Costello Plays Tribute To Burt Bacharach

Elvis Costello has paid tribute to his friend and collaborator Burt Bacharach performing three of his classics ‘Baby Its You’, ‘Please Stay’ and ‘Anyone Who Had A Heart’ at his New York concert.

February 11, 2023
Songwriting Genius Burt Bacharach Dies At Age 94

Burt Bacharach, one of the greatest songwriters of the last century, has died at the age of 94.

February 10, 2023
Elvis Presley, noise11.com, Photo
Matthew McConaughey To Voice Elvis In Netflix Animated Series Agent Elvis

Matthew McConaughey is to voice Elvis Presley in a new animated TV series.

February 8, 2023