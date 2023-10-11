Violent Femmes Debut To Be Given The Deluxe Edition Treatment - Noise11.com

‘Violent Femmes’, the debut album by Violent Femmes, will be reissued in February as an expanded expanded deluxe edition.

The first expanded edition with nine demos was released for the 20th anniversary. The 40th anniversary adds 13 live tracks and a 7 inch single.

‘Violent Femmes’ was released in April 1983. The album went virtually ignored at the time reaching no 171 in the USA but in Australia attaining a high of number 34.

The album featured now Femmes classics ‘Blister In The Sun’, ‘Add It Up’ and ‘Gone Daddy Gone’.

‘Violent Femmes’ 40th anniversary edition will be released 9 February 2024. Find it here

Disc 1

Side A

1. Blister In The Sun

2. Kiss Off

3. Please Do Not Go

4. Add It Up

5. Confessions

Side B

1. Prove My Love

2. Promise

3. To The Kill

4. Gone Daddy Gone

5. Good Feeling

Disc 2

Side A

1. Girl Trouble (Demo)

2. Breakin’ Up (Demo)

3. Waiting For The Bus (Demo)

4. Blister In The Sun (Demo)

5. Kiss Off (Demo)

Side B

1. Please Do Not Go (Demo)

2. Add It Up (Demo)

3. Confessions (Demo)

4. Prove My Love (Demo)

Disc 3

Side A

1. Special (Live At Beneath-It-All Café, Milwaukee, WI – 9/12/1981)

2. Country Death Song (Live At Beneath-It-All Café, Milwaukee, WI – 9/12/1981)

3. To The Kill (Live At Beneath-It-All Café, Milwaukee, WI – 9/12/1981)

4. Never Tell (Live At Beneath-It-All Café, Milwaukee, WI – 9/12/1981)

5. Break Song (Live At The Jazz Gallery, Milwaukee, WI – 12/8/1981)

6. Her Television (Live At The Jazz Gallery, Milwaukee, WI – 12/8/1981)

Side B

1. How Do You Say Goodbye (Live At The Jazz Gallery, Milwaukee, WI – 12/8/1981)

2. Theme and Variations (Live At The Jazz Gallery, Milwaukee, WI – 12/8/1981)

3. Prove My Love (Live At Folk City, New York, NY – 1/26/1983)

4. Gone Daddy Gone (Live At Folk City, New York, NY – 1/26/1983)

5. Promise (Live At Folk City, New York, NY – 1/26/1983)

6. In Style (Live At Folk City, New York, NY – 1/26/1983)

7. Add It Up (Live At Folk City, New York, NY – 1/26/1983)

7″ Single

Side A

1. Ugly

Side B

1. Gimme the Car

