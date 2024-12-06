Violent Femmes Perform First Two Albums and a Tribute to Spencer P. Jones - Noise11.com

Milwaukee, USA may have given birth to Violent Femmes but Australia adopted them. That self-titled Violent Femmes debut album is a double platinum seller in Australia. The second album ‘Hallowed Ground’ had its biggest success in Australia and New Zealand.

This week in Melbourne, Australia we heard those first two album in their entirety and there was also a tribute to Spencer P. Jones in the encore.

Spencer’s ‘Run With It’ was a track from his first solo album in 1984. Spencer passed away in 2018 but what a legacy he left us with bands like The Johnny’s, Paul Kelly and the Coloured Girls, Beasts of Bourbon and a whole lot more. Spencer P. Jones and Violent Femmes friendship went back to their first tour in 1984 and continued until his passing. The Spencer tribute went down well for Melbourne VF fans.

Australia gravitated to Violent Femmes from the first album. Commercial FM had only been introduced to the country three years earlier and EONFM Melbourne and Triple M Sydney’s point of difference from the pop orientated AM playlists was to play alternative rock. Violent Femmes ‘Blister In The Sun’ was a perfect song for FM at the time to differentiate from AM.

It was obvious watching the audience that these people owned these albums for possibly 40 years and they knew the words to every song. A decade later when the compilation ‘Add It Up (1981-1993)’ came Violent Femmes had become legends in our own lunchtime. How big were they in Australia then? They headlined the first Big Day Out and Nirvana were billed under them.

The second album ‘Hollowed Ground’ was featured in the first set. The first album ‘Violent Femmes’ was performed in the second set. ‘Dance Motherfucker Dance’ was the 1993 song from ‘Add It Up 1981-1993’ and ‘American Music’ was from 1991’s ‘Why Do Birds Sing?’

Violent Femmes is the perfection of simplicity. This was a very up, very energetic and a very fun show.

This was the only Australian Violent Femmes headline show. Violent Femmes will also perform at the Good Times music festival in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane this today, Saturday and Sunday (December 6, 7 and 8).

Violent Femmes setlist 5 December 2024 Melbourne

Hallowed Ground 1984



Country Death Song

I Hear the Rain

Never Tell

Jesus Walking on the Water

I Know It’s True but I’m Sorry to Say

Hallowed Ground

Sweet Misery Blues

Black Girls

It’s Gonna Rain

Violent Femmes 1983



Blister in the Sun

Kiss Off

Please Do Not Go

Add It Up

Confessions

Prove My Love

Promise

To the Kill

Gone Daddy Gone

Good Feeling

Encore:

Run With It (Spencer P. Jones cover)

Dance Motherfucker Dance (from Add It Up 1981-1993, 1993)

American Music (from ‘Why Do Birds Sing?, 1991)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

