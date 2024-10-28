Voice of Baceprot Play One of the Most Powerful Shows of All Time for Melbourne - Noise11.com

Melbourne has hosted some intimate early shows for artists who went on to major things. There was Radiohead at the Palace in 1994, The White Stripes at the Corner Hotel in 2000, Coldplay at The Prince of Wales in 2001 and Taylor Swift at Billboard in 2009. I have a feeling we’ll look back to 26 October 2024 when Voice of Baceprot (V.o.B.) played at Croxton Park Hotel in Melbourne and it will be one of those shows.

Voice of Baceprot are three young Muslim women from regional Indonesia playing heavy metal music. Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine is a huge fan. So is Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers and Slash.

On Saturday night in Melbourne Marsya, Widi, and Siti, all barely 5 feet tall, packed the most powerful punch with their hour-long set. Widi’s bass was almost taller than her. If you couldn’t see Siti behind the drums you’d swear you were listening to Brad Wilk of Rage Against The Machine. Marsya’s vocals are as demanding as Axl. Backstage these women are meek, mild and mannered. On stage, they roar.

Much of the setlist comes from the Voice of Baceprot debut album ‘Retas’. The two covers diversify the set while staying true to the V.o.B. sound. ‘Got The Time’ is a Joe Jackson song but V.o.B. cover the Anthrax cover of the Jackson song. Queen’s ‘We Will Rock You’ stays within the lane of the original Queen rhythm and on connects immediately with what was an impressive crowd of around 400 for a Saturday night in Melbourne for a fairly unknown to Australia at this stage) band.

But I suspect that will change fast. Voice of Baceprot are just too good to stay unknown. This was one of the most powerful performances I have even seen. This band stands alongside anyone you would see on a Knotfest, Soundwave of Good Times. The next Australian tour might bump up to Festival Hall/Enmore level for Melbourne and Sydney but after that expect to see V.o.B. at the pointy end of major music festivals all over the world.

Voice of Baceprot setlist 26 October 2024 Croxton Park Hotel Melbourne

Not Public Property

School Revolution

Age Orientated

PMS

We Will Rock You (Queen cover)

Kawani

Got The Time (Joe Jackson cover)

What’s The Holy (Nobel) Today

Rumah Tanah Tak Dijual

Drum solo

The Other Side of Metalism

Mighty Island

God, Allow Me (Please) to Play Music

