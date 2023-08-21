Voyager Set National Tour Dates For February 2024 - Noise11.com

Perth’s Eurovision 2023 entrants Voyager will head out on their next Australian tour in February 2024.

Voyager formed in 1999 but it wasn’t until 2020 when they were first shortlisted for Eurovision and then in 2023 selected to represent Australia.

VOYAGER

FEARLESS IN LOVE TOUR – AUSTRALIA 2024

Metro City, Perth – Saturday 3 February

170 Russell, Melbourne – Thursday 8 February

Princess Theatre, Brisbane – Friday 9 February

The Basement, Canberra – Thursday 22 February

Manning Bar, Sydney – Friday 23 February

Unibar, Adelaide – Saturday 24 February

TICKETS ON SALE WEDNESDAY 23 AUGUST AT 10AM

Live Nation pre-sale: Tuesday 22 August at 10am – Wednesday 23 August at 9am

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

