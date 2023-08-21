Voyager Set National Tour Dates For February 2024 - Noise11.com

Perth’s Eurovision 2023 entrants Voyager will head out on their next Australian tour in February 2024.
Voyager formed in 1999 but it wasn’t until 2020 when they were first shortlisted for Eurovision and then in 2023 selected to represent Australia.
VOYAGER
FEARLESS IN LOVE TOUR – AUSTRALIA 2024
Metro City, Perth – Saturday 3 February
170 Russell, Melbourne – Thursday 8 February
Princess Theatre, Brisbane – Friday 9 February
The Basement, Canberra – Thursday 22 February
Manning Bar, Sydney – Friday 23 February
Unibar, Adelaide – Saturday 24 February
TICKETS ON SALE WEDNESDAY 23 AUGUST AT 10AM
Live Nation pre-sale: Tuesday 22 August at 10am – Wednesday 23 August at 9am
