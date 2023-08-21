 Voyager Set National Tour Dates For February 2024 - Noise11.com
Voyager

Voyager

Voyager Set National Tour Dates For February 2024

by Paul Cashmere on August 21, 2023

in News

Perth’s Eurovision 2023 entrants Voyager will head out on their next Australian tour in February 2024.

Voyager formed in 1999 but it wasn’t until 2020 when they were first shortlisted for Eurovision and then in 2023 selected to represent Australia.

VOYAGER
FEARLESS IN LOVE TOUR – AUSTRALIA 2024
Metro City, Perth – Saturday 3 February
170 Russell, Melbourne – Thursday 8 February
Princess Theatre, Brisbane – Friday 9 February
The Basement, Canberra – Thursday 22 February
Manning Bar, Sydney – Friday 23 February
Unibar, Adelaide – Saturday 24 February

TICKETS ON SALE WEDNESDAY 23 AUGUST AT 10AM
Live Nation pre-sale: Tuesday 22 August at 10am – Wednesday 23 August at 9am

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Chvrches photo by Eliot Hazel
Chvrches To Release 10th Anniversary Edition of ‘The Bones of What You Believe’

‘The Bones of What You Believe’, the debut album for Scotland’s Chvrches, was released 20 September 2013. A special edition 10th anniversary edition will be released on 13 October 2023.

4 days ago
Boy and Bear
Boy & Bear Unvault The Archives And Discover Lost Harlequin Dreams Tracks

Boy & Bear have discovered three unreleased songs from the 2013 ‘Harlequin Dream’ album and they will be official released as the ‘Lost Dreams’ EP.

4 days ago
The Soul Movers credit Cameron Moss
The Soul Movers Go ‘Full Keef’ With New Song ‘Dumb Luck’

O.G. Red Wiggle Murray Cook gets to go full-on Keith Richards on guitar for the new song from The Soul Movers ‘Dumb Luck’.

4 days ago
Rick Springfield, photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11
Guess What? Rick Springfield Has A New Video ‘Automatic’

Rick Springfield has sprung a new music video for his song ‘Automatic’ off the new album ‘Automatic’.

5 days ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran To Release New Album In September 2023

Ed Sheeran is to release a new album next month.

7 days ago
Gavin Rossdale of Bush photo by Mary Boukouvalas
Kingston Rossdale, Son of Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani, Makes His Performance Debut

Gwen Stefani's son Kingston Rossdale has made his music debut.

7 days ago
Matt Minor of Mash N Kutcher
Matt James of Mashd N Kutcher Reveals His Cancer Diagnosis

Matt James of Mashd N Kutcher has gone public with news that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

August 11, 2023