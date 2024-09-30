Wang Chung Classic ‘Everybody Have Fun Tonight’ Gets a 2024 Update - Noise11.com

Wang Chung’s 1986 classic ‘Everybody Have Fun Tonight’ has a brand new 2024 remix by Eric Kupper.

Kupper has worked in the past on remixes for Whitney Houston, Alicia Keys, Depeche Mode, Diana Ross, and Earth, Wind & Fire.

The Kupper remix has the approval of Wang Chung founders Nick Feldman and Jack Hues.

‘Everybody Have Fun Tonight’ featured on the fourth Wang Chung album ‘Mosaic’. The song reached no 8 in Australia and no 2 in the USA.

