Want To Feel Old? Frenzal Rhomb Are Heading Out For ‘A Man’s Not A Camel’ 25th Anniversary Tour - Noise11.com

In March 1999, Sydney punk band Frenzal Rhomb released their fourth album ‘A Man’s Not A Camel’.

The album went on to sell 35,000 copies which qualified it for a Gold Record. Today, that figure is a rarity to achieve.

There were four singles from ‘A Man’s Not A Camel’.

We’re Going Out Tonight

You Are Not My Friend

Never Had So Much Fun

I Miss My Lung

‘You Are Not My Friend’ even reached the Top 50, peaking at number 49 and earned them a spot on ‘Hey Hey Its Saturday’.

Frenzal Rhomb will take the show on the road again in October to mark the 25th Anniversary of ‘A Man’s Not A Camel’. Frenzal Rhomb now still features three members from Frenzal Rhomb then with Jason Whalley, Lindsay McDougall and Gordy Forman heading out to play with bass player since 2019 Michael Dallinger.

As they say, “Frenzal Rhomb announce a run of Australian shows in October to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their majestic, iconic, exalted album “A Man’s Not A Camel”. That’s the one that delivered the super hits “Never Had So Much Fun”, “We’re Going Out Tonight”, “You Are Not My Friend” and taught us an important historical fact about dinosaurs”.

https://frenzalrhomb.net

