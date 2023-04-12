Want To Get Into Janet Jackson’s Pants? They Are Up For Sale - Noise11.com

Janet Jackson will auction more than 800 of her personal items at the ‘Property From the Collection of Janet Jackson’ auction in New York on May 21.

Not only does the auction include clothes worn by Janet on tour and in videos, her Aston martin is also up for sale.

Highlights of the auction include: a Dexter Wong white long-sleeve puckered shirt (photo above left) and an off-white faux-leather bikini top (estimate: $1,000 – $2,000), worn by Jackson in the 1995 “Scream” music with her brother Michael Jackson. Costing $7 million at the time, the music video was listed in the Guinness World Records as the most expensive music video ever made and received 11 MTV Video Music Award nominations that year; a Richard Tyler black coat with velvet lapels, worn by Jackson on her 1990 “Rhythm Nation” tour while performing her hit singles “Control” and “Nasty” (estimate: $4,000 – $6,000). a pair of black suede cropped vests and a pair of black suede bell-bottomed pants custom-made for Jackson for her iconic 1993 “That’s the Way Love Goes” music video (estimate $1,000 – $2,000); a yellow two-piece suit with thick shoulder pads and a red and yellow polka dotted scarf sewn into the left pocket worn by Jackson while performing “Alright” on The Jackson Family Honors TV special that aired on February 22nd, 1994 and “janet.” tour (estimate: $2,000 – $3,000); a strapless below-the-knee dress with a white fold-over top and short black tie and a navy blue and white pinstripe skirt, worn to the Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand, Las Vegas, on December 4, 2006 (estimate $2,000 – $3,000); a Ralph Lauren white snakeskin top worn during press interviews to promote her 2001 album All For You (estimate $2,000 – $3,000); a black and white pinstripe suit jacket worn by Jackson in her 1989 “Alright” music video with a black felt hat with black and white grosgrain hatband, which was also used in the “Velvet Rope” tour (estimate $3,000 – $5,000); a long-sleeve black leather and mesh dress with feather accents and a pair of knee-high boots with cutouts worn in her performance of “Doesn’t Really Matter” at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on September 7th, 2000 (estimate $5,000 – $7,000); a Christian Dior white denim jacket with silver-tone buttons and zippers worn during an appearance to promote her 2001 album All For Youon BET’s 106 & Park (estimate $3,000 – $5,000); a white button-down vest, waist cummerbund, and wide pants worn while performing “So Excited” on the Today show in 2006 (estimate $2,000 – $3,000); a beige strapless bustier worn beneath a black cage contraption worn during a photoshoot to promote her 2008 Discipline album (estimate $3,000 – $5,000); a sleeveless burgundy 2008 “Rock Witchu” tour worn jumpsuit with chain metal epaulets, two microphone pockets, and a matching waistband with cascading chains and two long black hair pieces (estimate $3,000 – $5,000); an ivory off-shoulder Badgley Mischka gown with fur shoulder accents Jackson wore to the Vanity Fair party after the 2005 Academy Awards (estimate $2,000 – $3,000); a futuristic ensemble comprised of a metallic grey latex jumpsuit with beige mesh accents, a built-in black brassiere, and silver-tone epaulets with a matching belt of black metallic mesh, and a pair of matching Christian Louboutin high-heeled boots worn by Jackson in the opening sequence of her 2011 “Number Ones, Up Close and Personal” tour (estimate $3,000 – $5,000) and more. Additional items include an untitled panoramic painting of the Jackson family by acclaimed French artist Daniel Authouart (estimate $30,000 – $50,000); a Louis Vuitton Alzer 80 suitcase with monogram canvas with leather Louis Vuitton luggage tag (estimate: $8,000 – $10,000); a Ralph Lauren Modern Icons collection bar cabinet (estimate $4,000 – $6,000) and Ralph Lauren Modern Metropolis collection rosewood and leather bed frame (estimate $2,000 – $4,000), as well as other furniture, fine jewelry, stage props, road cases, personal clothing and household items. Among the items expected to cause a stir will be Janet Jackson’s stunning 2003 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish (estimate $50,000 – $70,000). The luxury vehicle personally owned and driven by Jackson, features in the interior premium black leather seating with charcoal gray perforated leather inserts and is equipped with a DOHC 48-valve 6.0 liter 12-cylinder engine that is mated to a six-speed sequential gearbox, producing 460 horsepower and 400 lb.-ft of torque. The Vanquish was capable of reaching speeds of up to 200 miles per hour, and reached 60 miles per hour in 4.9 seconds.

“Julien’s Auctions is honored to celebrate one of the most seminal and daring artists in entertainment history, Janet Jackson,” said Darren Julien, Founder and President of Julien’s Auctions. “As she embarks on her latest and tenth tour, this once-in-a-lifetime auction event represents Janet Jackson’s pioneering five-decade career and indelible impact on pop culture, music, fashion and female representation.”

Live & Online Auction Event on May 21st, 2023 at Hard Rock Cafe Times Square New York in Celebration of Janet Jackson’s Birthday Week.

