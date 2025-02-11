WA’s Last Quokka To Release Take The Fight To The Bastards - Noise11.com

Western Australia’s Last Quokka are heading out around Australia for shows with DZ Deathrays ahead of a new album in March.

‘Take The Fight To The Bastards’ will be released on 14 March. You’ll have a preview this Friday when ‘Save Our Pubs’ is released.

The song is about “The big corporates who are buying our pubs and turning them into gentrified yuppie wastelands, devoid of taste, character and good pub feeds, and Last Quokka are bloody sick of it. An impassioned Trent Rojahn takes aim at the new soulless bars with their plastic pints, lack of sticky carpets and overpriced soggy chips. His rants are backed up by a tightly wound and intense band who explode in the anthemic chorus to “save our institutions!” A message that surely even someone as thick as Peter Dutton could understand”.

The 2025 tour with DZ Deathrays will also have Last Quokka on stages with The Peep Temple, Gusset Rats and Masocist.

LAST QUOKKA – NATIONAL TOUR 2025

Touring with DZ DEATHRAYS Weekend Warriors tour WA

THUR 13 FEB – PRINCE OF WALES Bunbury

FRI 14 FEB- THE RIVER Margaret River

SAT 15 FEB – INDIAN OCEAN Scarborough

Touring with THE PEEP TEMPLE

SAT 22 MAR – BUFFALO CLUB Fremantle SOLD OUT

SUN 23 MAR – BUFFALO CLUB Fremantle SOLD OUT

with THE PEEP TEMPLE and GRUB

SAT 29 MAR – FACTORY THEATRE Sydney

with THE PEEP TEMPLE and THE MELODRONES

FRI 4 APR – CORNER HOTEL Melbourne SOLD OUT

SAT 5 APR – CORNER HOTEL Melbourne SOLD OUT

with THE PEEP TEMPLE and PARTY PEST

THUR 27 MAR – METROPOLE HOTEL Lismore

with GUSSET RATS and MASOCHIST

FRI 28 MAR – PFR LOUNGE Brisbane

with GUSSET RATS and WHOROBOROS

SUN 30 MAR – Sydney THE VANGUARD – FREE ENTRY

with O.M.R.

SUN 6 APR – Melbourne THE TOTE HOTEL – FREE ENTRY

with guests

