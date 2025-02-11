 WA’s Last Quokka To Release Take The Fight To The Bastards - Noise11.com
Last Quokka

Last Quokka

WA’s Last Quokka To Release Take The Fight To The Bastards

by Paul Cashmere on February 11, 2025

in News

Western Australia’s Last Quokka are heading out around Australia for shows with DZ Deathrays ahead of a new album in March.

‘Take The Fight To The Bastards’ will be released on 14 March. You’ll have a preview this Friday when ‘Save Our Pubs’ is released.

The song is about “The big corporates who are buying our pubs and turning them into gentrified yuppie wastelands, devoid of taste, character and good pub feeds, and Last Quokka are bloody sick of it. An impassioned Trent Rojahn takes aim at the new soulless bars with their plastic pints, lack of sticky carpets and overpriced soggy chips. His rants are backed up by a tightly wound and intense band who explode in the anthemic chorus to “save our institutions!” A message that surely even someone as thick as Peter Dutton could understand”.

The 2025 tour with DZ Deathrays will also have Last Quokka on stages with The Peep Temple, Gusset Rats and Masocist.

LAST QUOKKA – NATIONAL TOUR 2025
Touring with DZ DEATHRAYS Weekend Warriors tour WA
THUR 13 FEB – PRINCE OF WALES Bunbury
FRI 14 FEB- THE RIVER Margaret River
SAT 15 FEB – INDIAN OCEAN Scarborough

Touring with THE PEEP TEMPLE
SAT 22 MAR – BUFFALO CLUB Fremantle SOLD OUT
SUN 23 MAR – BUFFALO CLUB Fremantle SOLD OUT
with THE PEEP TEMPLE and GRUB

SAT 29 MAR – FACTORY THEATRE Sydney
with THE PEEP TEMPLE and THE MELODRONES

FRI 4 APR – CORNER HOTEL Melbourne SOLD OUT
SAT 5 APR – CORNER HOTEL Melbourne SOLD OUT
with THE PEEP TEMPLE and PARTY PEST

THUR 27 MAR – METROPOLE HOTEL Lismore
with GUSSET RATS and MASOCHIST

FRI 28 MAR – PFR LOUNGE Brisbane
with GUSSET RATS and WHOROBOROS

SUN 30 MAR – Sydney THE VANGUARD – FREE ENTRY
with O.M.R.

SUN 6 APR – Melbourne THE TOTE HOTEL – FREE ENTRY
with guests

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Share this:

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Dixie (supplied)
Australian Mixtape Artist Dixie Teams With Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg is the featured artist on Aussie Dixie’s new song ‘Crackin’ Like Dat’.

7 days ago
Central Cee
Central Cee Reveals ‘Can’t Rush Greatness’ World Tour Dates

British rapper Central Cee is heading out of his first major world tour in June. ‘Can’t Rush Greatness’ will include stopovers in New Zealand and Australia.

January 29, 2025
Julian Lennon by Robert Ashcroft
Julian Lennon Features On Reimagined Gregory Darling ‘A New Dream’

Julian Lennon has taken up the offer from his friend Gregory Darling to feature on a new version of 'A New Dream'.

January 25, 2025
Fanning Dempsey National Park_Credit Cybele Malinowski
Fanning Dempsey National Park Have More Dates For 2025 As Well As Summersalt

Bernard Fanning (Powderfinger) and Paul Dempsey (Something For Kate) have more Fanning Dempsey National Park dates for 2025.

January 21, 2025
Ringo Starr photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ringo Starr Performs His First Ever Ryman Show To Benefit LA Fire Victims

Ringo Starr has played his first ever show at Nashville’s historic Ryman Theater with the announcement that proceeds from the show will go to the Red Cross for those effected by the California wildfires.

January 16, 2025
Andy Bell Pinball Wanderer
Andy Bell of Oasis To Release Solo Album

Andy Bell worked with his former Oasis bandmate Gem Archer on his upcoming solo album ‘pinball wanderer’.

January 10, 2025
Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman
Noel Gallagher Teams Up With Shaun Ryder and Zak Starkey for Supergroup

Noel Gallagher is featured on supergroup Mantra Of The Cosmos' new tune 'Domino Bones (Gets Dangerous)’.

January 9, 2025