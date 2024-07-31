 Watch Billy Idol Perform ‘Rebel Yell’ From The Top of the Empire State Building - Noise11.com

Watch Billy Idol Perform ‘Rebel Yell’ From The Top of the Empire State Building

by Paul Cashmere on July 31, 2024

in News

Billy Idol with guitarist Steve Stevens have taken to the top of the Empire State Building, 103 floor up in New York, to mark the 40th anniversary of the ‘Rebel Yell’ album with a performance of the title track.

Watch the performance:

‘Rebel Yell’ was the second solo album for Billy Idol. Legend has it Idol got the idea for the song title at a party thrown by The Rolling Stones where he drank Rebel Yell all night. The title track was recorded over three days at Jimi Hendrix’s studio Electric Lady Studios in New York.

Idol became an America citizen in 2018. He has two children and two grandchildren.

The 40th anniversary of the expanded Rebel Yell album was released in April 2024.

• CD 1
1. Rebel Yell
2. Daytime Drama
3. Eyes Without A Face
4. Blue Highway
5. Flesh For Fantasy
6. Catch My Fall
7. Crank Call
8. (Do Not) Stand In The Shadows
9. The Dead Next Door

• CD 2
1. Best Way Out Of Here
2. Love Don’t Live Here Anymore
3. Daytime Drama (Demo)
4. Flesh For Fantasy (Demo)
5. Catch My Fall (Early Version)
6. Crank Call (Demo)
7. (Do Not) Stand In The Shadows (Demo)*
8. Rebel Yell (Session Take)**
9. Blue Highway (Original Demo)**
10. Flesh For Fantasy (Session Take)**
11. Catch My Fall (Original Demo)**
12. Motorbikin’ (Session Take)**
13. Eyes Without A Face (Poolside Remix)

**previously released on 1999 expanded CD
*Previously Unreleased

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Hard Ons
The Hard Ons Have A 40th Anniversary On The Way

The Hard Ons will hit the road again for the 40th anniversary show in October and there is a new song as well.

7 hours ago
Deep Purple photo from EARMusic
Simon McBride Did Not “Audition” for Deep Purple

Deep Purple skipped the formalities of an audience when they brought in Simon McBride to replace Steve Morse on lead guitar.

1 day ago
Billy Vera accepts Sweet Soul Music award in Porretta Italy photo from the Billy Vera Facebook page
Billy Vera Awarded 2024 Sweet Soul Music Award In Italy

Billy Vera is the 2024 recipient of Italy’s Sweet Soul Music award.

1 day ago
Sinead O'Connor at Point Nepean, Victoria 2008 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sinead O’Connor Cause Of Death Revealed

Sinéad O'Connor's cause of death has been revealed, one year after she died.

2 days ago
Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets live @ Royal Albert Hall
Nick Mason Wants To Use AI On Pink Floyd Projects

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason wants to use AI to create new music for the band.

3 days ago
The Chills
R.I.P. Martin Phillipps of The Chills

Martin Phillipps of New Zealand band The Chills has died at age 61.

3 days ago
Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Bron Robinson 2
Watch Axl Rose Join Billy Joel At Final Madison Square Garden Show

Billy Joel’s Madison Square Garden residency concluded on 25 July, 2024 with a special appearance from Axl Rose of Guns ‘n Roses.

4 days ago