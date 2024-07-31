Watch Billy Idol Perform ‘Rebel Yell’ From The Top of the Empire State Building - Noise11.com

Billy Idol with guitarist Steve Stevens have taken to the top of the Empire State Building, 103 floor up in New York, to mark the 40th anniversary of the ‘Rebel Yell’ album with a performance of the title track.

Watch the performance:

‘Rebel Yell’ was the second solo album for Billy Idol. Legend has it Idol got the idea for the song title at a party thrown by The Rolling Stones where he drank Rebel Yell all night. The title track was recorded over three days at Jimi Hendrix’s studio Electric Lady Studios in New York.

Idol became an America citizen in 2018. He has two children and two grandchildren.

The 40th anniversary of the expanded Rebel Yell album was released in April 2024.

• CD 1

1. Rebel Yell

2. Daytime Drama

3. Eyes Without A Face

4. Blue Highway

5. Flesh For Fantasy

6. Catch My Fall

7. Crank Call

8. (Do Not) Stand In The Shadows

9. The Dead Next Door

• CD 2

1. Best Way Out Of Here

2. Love Don’t Live Here Anymore

3. Daytime Drama (Demo)

4. Flesh For Fantasy (Demo)

5. Catch My Fall (Early Version)

6. Crank Call (Demo)

7. (Do Not) Stand In The Shadows (Demo)*

8. Rebel Yell (Session Take)**

9. Blue Highway (Original Demo)**

10. Flesh For Fantasy (Session Take)**

11. Catch My Fall (Original Demo)**

12. Motorbikin’ (Session Take)**

13. Eyes Without A Face (Poolside Remix)

**previously released on 1999 expanded CD

*Previously Unreleased

