Watch Leo Sayer’s Meredith Performance From 7 December 2024 - Noise11.com

70s legend Leo Sayer took his celebrated classics to the Meredith Music Festival earlier this month.

On 7 December 2025 Leo joined a line-up including Jamie xx, Genesis Owusu and Waxahatchee to perform some songs as old as 50 years such as ‘Long Tall Glasses’ and ‘The Show Must Go On’. Such is the endurance of the now Australian citizen Leo.

You can relive a hot summer’s afternoon with Leo Sayer’s December Meredith performance here:

The songs are:

Thunder In My Heart

More Than I Can Say

Raining In My Heart

You Make Me Feel Like Dancing

When I Need You

Long Tall Glasses

How Much Love

Meanwhile, Leo’s new album ‘1992’ is out now.

