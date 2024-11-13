Watch Neil Finn Join Pearl Jam To Perform Hunters & Collectors Classic In Auckland - Noise11.com

Neil Finn popped on stage with Eddie Vedder in Auckland, New Zealand this week to perform the Hunters & Collectors classic ‘Throw Your Arms Around Me’.

Meanwhile at the November 8 show in Auckland Neil’s son Liam Finn performed ‘Habit’ with Pearl Jam.

Pearl Jam setlist 10 November, Auckland

Release (from Ten, 1991)

Low Light (from Yield, 1998)

Once (from Ten, 1991)

Do the Evolution (from Yield, 1998)

Scared of Fear (from Dark Matter, 2024)

Wreckage (from Dark Matter, 2024)

Waiting for Stevie (from Dark Matter, 2024)

Better Man (from Vitology, 1994)

Dance of the Clairvoyants (from Gigaton, 2020)

Mind Your Manners (from Lightning Bolt, 2013)

Even Flow (from Ten, 1991)

Amongst the Waves (from Backspacer, 2009)

Jeremy from Ten, 1991)

Upper Hand (from Dark Matter, 2024)

Unthought Known (from Backspacer, 2009)

Black (from Ten, 1991)

Porch (from Ten, 1991)

Encore:

Throw Your Arms Around Me (Hunters & Collectors cover) (with Neil Finn)

Smile (from No Code, 1996)

Animal (from Vs., 1993)

Rearviewmirror (from Vs., 1993)

Alive (from Ten, 1991)

Rockin’ in the Free World (Neil Young cover)

Yellow Ledbetter (from Lost Dogs, 2003)

Pearl Jam will start their Australian tour tonight (November 13) on the Gold Coast.

Pearl Jam With special guest Pixies

Friday, November 8 Go Media Stadium, Mt Smart, Auckland (with Liam Finn)

Sunday, November 10 Go Media Stadium, Mt Smart, Auckland (with Liam Finn)

Wednesday, November 13 People First Stadium, Gold Coast (with Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers)

Saturday, November 16 Marvel Stadium, Melbourne (with Cosmic Psychos)

Monday, November 18 Marvel Stadium, Melbourne (with Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers)

Thursday, November 21 Engie Stadium, Sydney (with Cosmic Psychos)

Saturday, November 23 Engie Stadium, Sydney (with Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers)

Pearl Jam is an American rock band that emerged from the Seattle grunge scene in the early 1990s. Formed in 1990, the band’s original lineup consisted of lead vocalist Eddie Vedder, guitarist Stone Gossard, bassist Jeff Ament, guitarist Mike McCready, and drummer Dave Krusen. Pearl Jam quickly rose to prominence with their debut album, Ten, released in 1991. The album, featuring hits like “Alive,” “Even Flow,” and “Jeremy,” became a cornerstone of the grunge movement and catapulted the band to international fame. Pearl Jam’s origins can be traced back to Gossard and Ament’s previous band, Mother Love Bone. After the tragic death of Mother Love Bone’s lead singer Andrew Wood, Gossard and Ament teamed up with McCready and eventually Vedder, who was discovered through a demo tape. The chemistry between the members was undeniable, leading to the formation of Pearl Jam. Ten received critical acclaim and commercial success, selling millions of copies worldwide. The band’s raw sound, combined with Vedder’s introspective lyrics, resonated with a generation disillusioned by mainstream culture. Their live performances, known for their intensity and spontaneity, further solidified their reputation as a powerful force in rock music. Following the success of Ten, Pearl Jam released a series of successful albums throughout the 1990s, including Vs. (1993), Vitalogy (1994), and No Code (1996). These albums showcased the band’s willingness to experiment with different sounds and styles, moving away from the grunge aesthetic that had defined their early work. Pearl Jam also became known for their staunch advocacy of artists’ rights and their battles against corporate influence in the music industry. Their most notable stand was against Ticketmaster in the mid-1990s, where they challenged the company’s monopolistic practices regarding concert ticket sales. Despite facing significant obstacles, their efforts highlighted the importance of artistic integrity and fan accessibility. Throughout the 2000s and 2010s, Pearl Jam continued to release new music and tour extensively, maintaining a loyal fanbase and critical acclaim. Albums like Riot Act (2002), Backspacer (2009), and Lightning Bolt (2013) demonstrated the band’s enduring creativity and relevance in a constantly changing music landscape. Pearl Jam’s influence extends beyond their music. They have been involved in numerous charitable causes and social activism, supporting environmental initiatives, human rights, and political reform. Their commitment to these issues reflects the band’s belief in using their platform for positive change. Pearl Jam’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 cemented their status as one of the most important and influential rock bands of all time. Their legacy is marked by their unwavering dedication to their craft, their fans, and their principles. With a career spanning over three decades, Pearl Jam continues to inspire new generations of musicians and fans alike. From their grunge roots to their evolution into a dynamic and enduring act, Pearl Jam’s history is a testament to the power of music to transcend time and connect people across the world.

