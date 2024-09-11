Watch The Weeknd From São Paulo 7 September 2024 - Noise11.com

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 7: Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye performs on stage during the 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour' at MorumBIS on September 7, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images for Live Nation)
The livestream of The Weeknd’s concert from São Paulo. Brazil last weekend is now streaming on demand.
For Australian’s the Brazil show is a preview of what is to come with The Weeknd’s two Melbourne and two Sydney shows in October.
The show featured the live premiere of The Weeknd’s new song ‘Dancing In The Flames’ coming out this Friday 13 September 2024. The video was shot on a iPhone 16 Pro.
The setlist was:
The Crowd
Wake Me Up
After Hours
Too Late
Take My Breath
Sacrifice
How Do I Make You Love Me?
Escape From LA
Take Me Back to LA
Dancing in the Flames
FE!N
TIMELESS
São Paulo (with Anitta)
Heartless
Repeat After Me (Interlude)
Regular
Faith
Alone Again
Run Away
Out of Time
Is There Someone Else?
Hardest to Love
Scared to Live
Save Your Tears
Less Than Zero
Blinding Lights
In Heaven (Lady in the Radiator Song)
Watch the São Paulo concert here:
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – SEPTEMBER 7: Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye performs on stage during the ‘After Hours Til Dawn Tour’ at MorumBIS on September 7, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images for Live Nation)
AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN 2024 AUSTRALIA DATES:
Sat Oct 5 – Melbourne, AUS – Marvel Stadium
Sun Oct 6 – Melbourne, AUS – Marvel Stadium
Tue Oct 22 – Sydney, AUS – Accor Stadium
Wed Oct 23 – Sydney, AUS – Accor Stadium