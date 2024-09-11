Watch The Weeknd From São Paulo 7 September 2024 - Noise11.com

The livestream of The Weeknd’s concert from São Paulo. Brazil last weekend is now streaming on demand.

For Australian’s the Brazil show is a preview of what is to come with The Weeknd’s two Melbourne and two Sydney shows in October.

The show featured the live premiere of The Weeknd’s new song ‘Dancing In The Flames’ coming out this Friday 13 September 2024. The video was shot on a iPhone 16 Pro.

The setlist was:

The Crowd

Wake Me Up

After Hours

Too Late

Take My Breath

Sacrifice

How Do I Make You Love Me?

Escape From LA

Take Me Back to LA

Dancing in the Flames

FE!N

TIMELESS

São Paulo (with Anitta)

Heartless

Repeat After Me (Interlude)

Regular

Faith

Alone Again

Run Away

Out of Time

Is There Someone Else?

Hardest to Love

Scared to Live

Save Your Tears

Less Than Zero

Blinding Lights

In Heaven (Lady in the Radiator Song)

Watch the São Paulo concert here:

AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN 2024 AUSTRALIA DATES:

Sat Oct 5 – Melbourne, AUS – Marvel Stadium

Sun Oct 6 – Melbourne, AUS – Marvel Stadium

Tue Oct 22 – Sydney, AUS – Accor Stadium

Wed Oct 23 – Sydney, AUS – Accor Stadium

