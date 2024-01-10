 Waxahatchee Are Right Back At It for 2024 - Noise11.com
Waxahatchee by Molly Matalon

Waxahatchee by Molly Matalon

Waxahatchee Are Right Back At It for 2024

by Paul Cashmere on January 10, 2024

in News

One of 2024’s first new releases is ‘Right Back At It’ from Birmingham, Alabama’s Waxahatchee.

Waxahatchee is the solo project from Katie Crutchfield, formerly of Alabama’s PS Eliot. The song ‘Right Back At It’ features North Carolina singer songwriter MJ Lenderman and previews the album ‘Tigers Blood’ coming March 2024.

Crutchfield’s last project was the Plains album ‘I Walked With You a Ways’. Plains was a collaboration with Texas singer songwriter Jess Williamson. The last Waxahatchee album was ‘Saint Cloud’ in 2020.

‘Tigers Blood’ ‘ also features Spencer Tweedy and Phil and Brad Cook.

‘Tigers Blood’ will be released on 22 March 2024.

Tigers Blood Track List:
1. 3 Sisters
2. Evil Spawn
3. Ice Cold
4. Right Back To It
5. Burns Out At Midnight
6. Bored
7. Lone Star Lake
8. Crimes Of The Heart
9. Crowbar
10. 365
11. The Wolves
12. Tigers Blood

Noise11.com

