Waxahatchee Are Right Back At It for 2024 - Noise11.com

One of 2024’s first new releases is ‘Right Back At It’ from Birmingham, Alabama’s Waxahatchee.

Waxahatchee is the solo project from Katie Crutchfield, formerly of Alabama’s PS Eliot. The song ‘Right Back At It’ features North Carolina singer songwriter MJ Lenderman and previews the album ‘Tigers Blood’ coming March 2024.

Crutchfield’s last project was the Plains album ‘I Walked With You a Ways’. Plains was a collaboration with Texas singer songwriter Jess Williamson. The last Waxahatchee album was ‘Saint Cloud’ in 2020.

‘Tigers Blood’ ‘ also features Spencer Tweedy and Phil and Brad Cook.

‘Tigers Blood’ will be released on 22 March 2024.

Tigers Blood Track List:

1. 3 Sisters

2. Evil Spawn

3. Ice Cold

4. Right Back To It

5. Burns Out At Midnight

6. Bored

7. Lone Star Lake

8. Crimes Of The Heart

9. Crowbar

10. 365

11. The Wolves

12. Tigers Blood

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

