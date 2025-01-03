Wayne Osmond of The Osmonds Dies Aged 73 - Noise11.com

Wayne Osmond, the baritone singer of The Osmond Brothers/The Osmonds, has died at age 73 after suffering a massive stroke.

Wayne’s brother Merrill posted,

When I learned that my dear brother Wayne had a massive stroke my immediate response was to fall to my knees and pray for him to receive the assurance that his mission had been accomplished, and he was successful in this endeavor in many ways. I immediately drove to the hospital in SLC to see him and I was able to say my goodbyes. My brother was a saint before he came into this world, and he will leave as an even greater saint than he came in. ￼￼ I’ve never known a man that had more humility. A man with absolute no guile. An individual that was quick to forgive and had the ability to show unconditional love to everyone he ever met. ￼ His departure from this earth will be a sad moment for some, but for those who are waiting for him on the other side, there will be a massive celebration beyond anything we can imagine ￼ My brother Wayne endured much. He gave it his all. His legacy will go down as someone who was not only a genius in his ability to write music, but was able to capture the hearts of millions of people and bring them closer to God. I will miss him tremendously. I am so grateful to have grown up with one of heavenly father‘s greatest sons. ￼ Until I see him again, know that he was loved, Brother Merrill

Donny Osmond wrote,

“My dear brother Wayne passed away peacefully last night from a stroke. I’m so grateful that I had the opportunity to visit him in the hospital before he passed. “Wayne brought so much light, laughter, and love to everyone who knew him, especially me. He was the ultimate optimist and was loved by everyone. “I’m sure I speak on behalf of every one of us siblings when I state that we were fortunate to have Wayne as a brother. “Even though we are separated in this mortal life, I know that by the grace and resurrection of our Savior, Jesus Christ, we will have the opportunity to be with Wayne for eternity. “I love you, Wayne. “Your brother forever, Donny

Nephew David Osmond posted,

Today, my heart is heavy as I share the loss of my dear uncle, Wayne Osmond. Wayne was a pillar of kindness, talent, and unwavering faith. His music, laughter, and loving spirit brought joy to so many. Whenever he was in the room, he would bring an immediate smile to my face. To me, he was more than just an uncle; he was a mentor, a friend, and a source of inspiration. His legacy of love and music will continue to resonate in the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. And what a unique privilege it was! Thank you, Uncle Wayne, for the cherished memories of the countless shows we’ve done together, the life lessons we learned while solving puzzles and crosswords, and the love and laughter you shared so generously. Uncle “Wonk,” you were and always will be the king of the dad jokes. You will be deeply missed but never forgotten. Here is a statement from my aunt Kathy and my cousins today: Wayne Osmond, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully last night surrounded by his loving wife and five children. His legacy of faith, music, love, and laughter has influenced the lives of many people around the world. He would want everyone to know that the gospel of Jesus Christ is true, that families are forever, and that banana splits are the best dessert. We love him and will miss him dearly. Please post a photo, special experience with him, or joke in his honor on the Wayne Osmond – Celebration of Life page. We love you! Kathy, Amy, Steve, Greg, Sarah, and Michelle

The Osmonds Brothers became a professional music group in Utah, USA in the 1960s. The original group was Alan, Wayne, Merrill and Jay Osmond. Younger brothers Donny and Jimmy joined soon after and in 1973 sister Marie Osmond also joined the family business.

The original Osmond Brothers line-up reformed in the late 80s and continued until 2007 until Alan and Wayne retired due to ill health. The last time everyone appeared together was on 14 October 2019 on the CBS show The Talk for Marie Osmond’s 60th birthday.

Wayne Osmond was the second eldest of the group and fourth child of the nine children.

The Osmond Brothers first hit single was ‘One Bad Apple’ in 1970. It reached no 1 in the USA and no 35 in Australia.

‘Down By The Lazy River’ was also a hit in Australia reaching no 33.

‘Crazy Horses’ peaked at no 23 in Australia.

