 Weezer To Play Sideshow Dates With Regurgitator In Melbourne and Brisbane - Noise11.com
Rivers Cuomo Weezer at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Weezer To Play Sideshow Dates With Regurgitator In Melbourne and Brisbane

by Paul Cashmere on August 11, 2023

in News

Weezer have added two standalone dates to their Australian tour with KISS with Brisbane and Melbourne getting shows with Regurgitator.

Weezer are the special guests of KISS for the KISS show in Sydney. They will also perform 6 October at Melbourne’s John Cain Arena and 8 October at Brisbane’s Entertainment Centre.

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale on 17 August. https://mailchi.mp/90661acb85c8/bmu8hl47l1

Noise11.com

Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Brian Bell Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Rivers Cuomo and Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Brian Bell Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Weezer, Photo Gerry Nicholls Weezer, Photo Gerry Nicholls Weezer, Photo Gerry Nicholls Weezer, Photo Gerry Nicholls Weezer, Photo Gerry Nicholls Weezer, Photo Gerry Nicholls Weezer, Photo Gerry Nicholls

