Weezer To Play Sideshow Dates With Regurgitator In Melbourne and Brisbane - Noise11.com

Weezer have added two standalone dates to their Australian tour with KISS with Brisbane and Melbourne getting shows with Regurgitator.

Weezer are the special guests of KISS for the KISS show in Sydney. They will also perform 6 October at Melbourne’s John Cain Arena and 8 October at Brisbane’s Entertainment Centre.

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale on 17 August. https://mailchi.mp/90661acb85c8/bmu8hl47l1

