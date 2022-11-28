 Weird Al To Tour Australia in 2023 - Noise11.com
Weird Al To Tour Australia in 2023

by Paul Cashmere on November 28, 2022

in News

‘Weird Al’ Yankovic is coming back to Australia in 2023 for the The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour.

“I don’t very often get an opportunity to tour outside of North America, so it’s a huge thrill for me to come back to Australia and play a bunch of songs that most people would rather not hear,” Al said in a statement.

Weird Al last played in Australia in 2016 for the Mandatory World Tour. His last album was Mandatory Fun in 2014 with pisstakes on Lorde, Iggy Azalea and Foo Fighters.

Friday, March 10 Melbourne Palais Theatre
Monday, March 13 Adelaide Norwood Concert Hall
Wednesday, March 15 Sydney Enmore Theatre
Saturday, March 18 Perth Astor Theatre
Monday, March 20 Brisbane Concert Hall, QPAC

Tickets go on sale Friday 2 December, 11:00 am local time. Visit www.tegdainty.com for tour & ticketing details.

