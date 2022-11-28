Weird Al To Tour Australia in 2023 - Noise11.com

‘Weird Al’ Yankovic is coming back to Australia in 2023 for the The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour.

“I don’t very often get an opportunity to tour outside of North America, so it’s a huge thrill for me to come back to Australia and play a bunch of songs that most people would rather not hear,” Al said in a statement.

Weird Al last played in Australia in 2016 for the Mandatory World Tour. His last album was Mandatory Fun in 2014 with pisstakes on Lorde, Iggy Azalea and Foo Fighters.

Friday, March 10 Melbourne Palais Theatre

Monday, March 13 Adelaide Norwood Concert Hall

Wednesday, March 15 Sydney Enmore Theatre

Saturday, March 18 Perth Astor Theatre

Monday, March 20 Brisbane Concert Hall, QPAC

Tickets go on sale Friday 2 December, 11:00 am local time. Visit www.tegdainty.com for tour & ticketing details.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

