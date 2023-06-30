 ‘Wet Dream’, the Debut Solo Album For Richard Wright of Pink Floyd Gets Steven Wilson Remix Treatment - Noise11.com
‘Wet Dream’, the first solo album from Pink Floyd co-founder and keyboard player Richard Wright, has been remixed by Steven Wilson and will be reissued in September.

Wilson has remixed Tears for Tears ‘Songs From The Big Chair’ and ‘The Seeds of Love’, Jethro Tull’s ‘Vienna’, and Roxy Music’s first album as well as the early Yes catalogue.

Richard (Rick) Wright released ‘Wet Dream’ in 1978 in between Pink Floyd’s ‘Animals’ (1977) and ‘The Wall’ (1979). The album went unnoticed around the world although it did receive airplay in Australia in 1978 on Sydney radio station 2 Double J (now Triple J).

Rick Wright’s second and last solo album was ‘Broken China’ in 1996. He died in 2008 at age 65. Rick was working on a third solo album at the time of his death. It has not been released. However in 2014 Pink Floyd released ‘The Endless River’ made up of outcuts from The Division Bell sessions. It featured previously unreleased instrumental pieces by Richard.

From the Pink Floyd socials:

Richard Wright’s debut solo album, ‘Wet Dream’, is to be reissued on vinyl for the first time since its original release in 1978, this time in deep blue transparent marbled. It will also be available on streaming platforms for the first time ever including a new Dolby Atmos mix, on CD and on blu-ray which includes a 5.1 mix and never before released personal images and videos from around this period of his life.

To be released on 28th July – the actual date of his 80th birthday – it will initially be made available on CD and all streaming platforms, with the vinyl and blu-ray editions of the record being released on 29th September. You can pre-order all formats from https://richardwright.lnk.to/wetdream.

Remixed by Steven Wilson, this reissue comes with brand new artwork, referencing the nautical theme of the record, that was commissioned and art-directed by Gala and Jamie Wright, Richard’s children and managers of his estate. The original artwork was designed by Storm Thorgerson and photographed by Aubrey Powell for Hipgnosis and features in the vinyl booklet.

