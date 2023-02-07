 Who Is Samara Joy? - Noise11.com
Samara Joy

Samara Joy Facebook picture

Who Is Samara Joy?

by Paul Cashmere on February 7, 2023

in News

When Samara Joy beat Anitta, Omar Apollo, DOMi & JD Beck, Muni Long, Latto, Måneskin, Tobe Nwigwe, Molly Tuttle and Wet Leg for the Grammy New Artist of the Year and Cécile McLorin Salvant, The Manhattan Transfer, Carmen Lundy and The Baylor Project for the Best Jazz Vocal Album Grammy, people starting asking ‘Who is Samara Joy’.

American Jazz singer Samara Joy McLendon is 23 years old. She released her first album in 2021 and then the two-time Grammy Award winning album ‘Linger Awhile’ in September 2022, just four months before these Grammy Awards.

Samara was born in the Bronx, New York in 1999. In 2019 she won the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition which led her to producer and now her manager Matt Pierson.

The ‘Samara Joy’ album was released in July 2021. She new how to work the socials. Her videos gained her 200,000 views on Tik Tok which led to a tour of Europe and an appearance at the Monterey Jazz Festival. And the Newport Jazz festival and an appearance on the Today Show.

Samara earned herself a spot on Jazz at the Lincoln Center Orchestra in 2022. The second album was then released last 2022.

Samara Joy is only the second jazz singer to win the Grammy Best new Artist Award. The first was Esperanza Spalding in 2011.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Post Malone
Post Malone Is Taking No Chances With An All Hit Setlist

Post Malone is not taking any chances playing an all-hit setlist as he opens for Red Hot Chili Peppers on their Australian tour.

2 days ago
Memphis LK
Carly Ray Jepsen Announces Her Australian Support Act Memphis LK

Memphis LK will open for Carly Rae Jepsen on her upcoming Australian tour.

January 31, 2023
Daydream 23
Modest Mouse, Slowdive, Tropical F*ck Storm and More To Play Daydream

Australia has a brand-new indie rock tour, Daydream.

January 30, 2023
SZA SOS
Australian Album Chart: SZA ‘SOS’ Is No 1

After seven weeks since its release, the second album for SZA called "SOS" finally climbs into the No.1 spot in Australia.

January 30, 2023
Joe Barnes Nick Kontonicolas and Victor Daze
Victor Daze Wins Two 2022 Pinnacle Award Winners

New York R&B/Soul singer Victor Daze has picked up two awards at the Pinnacle Awards in New York on Friday night. The Noise Network’s Chief Operating Officer Nick Kontonicolas is a huge supporter of Victor. “Victor’s two Pinnacle Award wins come after years of hard work and development. It gives me great pleasure to see Victor recognised at this point in his career. Victor has worked hard and hard work pays off”.

January 29, 2023
Lipstereo 2023
Lipstereo Premiere New Music For 2023 ‘You Got The Things’

Lipstereo have released ‘You Got The Things’, the song first performed for the ‘Let Me Help – Children Of The World’ charity event from New York in 2022.

January 27, 2023
Mahalia Barnes
Mahalia Barnes & The Soulmates Have A Stack Of Dates in February and March

Mahalia Barnes is putting The Soul Mates together for a stack of shows around Australia in February and March.

January 24, 2023