Wicked Director To Make Britney Spears Book Into A Movie - Noise11.com

Britney Spears is “excited” for her No 1 New York Times bestselling memoir to be turned into a film.

Spears unleashed her autobiography, The Woman In Me, last year.

The tome shone light on Britney’s upbringing and rise to stardom – and went on to include devastating details of the life she led while under a conservatorship for 13 years as an adult.

Now it has been announced the star’s life story will be turned into a film – with the director of Wicked attached to work on the project.

PageSix broke the news on Thursday, revealing, “We hear Crazy Rich Asians and Wicked director Jon M. Chu will helm the film, which Marc Platt of Legally Blonde and La La Land will produce.”

The report came hot on the heels of an X post by Britney herself who teased she is working on a film project.

Alongside a rose and film camera emoji, the Piece Of Me singer wrote, “Excited to share with my fans that I’ve been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favourite movies … stay tuned.”

The Woman In Me, released last October, became an instant hit, selling 1.1 million copies across all formats in the USA alone in the space of one week.

By the beginning of this year, the memoir had sold over two million copies in the US, with estimates of global sales in excess of three million copies.

