Wife of Ron S. Peno Says Thanks for the Friends, Fans and Family For The Beautiful Words - Noise11.com

Ron S. Peno’s wife Charity has written a heartfelt statement thanking everyone for the well wishes following the passing of her husband in Melbourne on the weekend.

Ron S. Peno of Died Pretty, The Darling Downs and The Superstitions passed away on Friday night 11 August, 2023 after a battle with cancer.

Charity wrote:

Dear everyone, here’s a message from Ron’s wife, Charity:

Dearest Friends, Colleagues and Loved Ones,

Thank you for all your kind and beautiful words over the past few days. We know you are also mourning Ron and we are sorry for your own loss too. He exited so peacefully, at home where he wanted to be. We are very grateful for such a gentle passing

Ron requested no funeral and no fanfare. He also requested to be cremated in private, which will take place on Wednesday at midday. So if you would like to gather with your nearest circle and give him a send off, that would be an auspicious time to do it. He was also very proud of his five years of sobriety, so by all means have a drink to ease your grief – but when you raise a glass to Ronnie, make it a Sparkling San Pellegrino (which was his drink of choice), to truly honour his memory

Much love Charity & Zeb & all of Ron’s family

Xx

Rob Younger of Radio Birdman and Phill Calvert of The Birthday party also paid tribute to Ron.

From Rob Younger, Radio Birdman

I wish to express my deep sadness over the death of our friend Ron S Peno. Most of us go back a long way with Ron – from his earliest performing days singing for The Hellcats at the Funhouse through to his peerless achievements with Died Pretty and later the Superstitions. I was proud to work with Ron in the studio, always awed by his immense talent. Ever provocative, his humour and intellect were always evident in both his wonderful songwriting and in conversation.

Ron will be missed by so many – This is a terribly sad occasion for us all. Our deepest sympathy goes out to his family and friends.

Rest in peace Ron x

– Rob

Phill Calvert, The Birthday Party

Woke up this morning on the other side of the world to the sad news that Ron Peno had passed. I played in a band on bills with The Died Pretty in the 80’s and into the early 90’s. Ron was always a gentleman and also a really fun and funny guy. But most of all he was an amazing singer and performer. You couldn’t take your eyes off him on stage.

See ya later Ron. We all got to go sometime. Sad that your time was now.

