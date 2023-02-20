Wilco To Release Alternate Album To ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ Called ‘Crosseyed Strangers’ - Noise11.com

Wilco will officially release the ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ alternative called ‘Crosseyed Strangers’ for Record Store Day 2023.

The album first surfaced as a bonus CD in the September 2022 edition of ‘Uncut’. The album features alternate and live versions of songs from Wilco’s fourth album in 2001.

The track listing for both albums are identical with the exception of ‘Kamera’ on the 2001 album called ‘Camera’ on the 2023 edition.

Wilco had their ‘Let It Be/Get back’ moment with ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’. The album was subject of the documentary ‘I Am Trying To Break Your Heart’ (featuring the name of the opening song). The sessions were sometimes testy with a line-up change occurring during the sessions with the exit of Jay Bennett and start if Glenn Kotche in the band.

‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ began the biggest selling (but not highest charting) album. It reached no 13 in the USA on 674,000 sales. 2007’s ‘Sky Blue Sky’ and 2009’s ‘Wilco’ both reached no 4 but sold 389,000 and 299,000 respectively.

Crosseyed Strangers: An Alternate Yankee Hotel Foxtrot:

01 I Am Trying to Break Your Heart

02 Camera

03 Radio Cure (Live at United Palace Theater, NYC 04-19-22)

04 War on War (Alternate Take)

05 Jesus, Etc. (Live at United Palace Theater, NYC 04-19-22)

06 Ashes of American Flags

07 Heavy Metal Drummer (Live at the Pageant, St. Louis, MO 07-23-02)

08 I’m the Man Who Loves You (Alternate Take)

09 Pot Kettle Black (Live at the Pageant, St. Louis, MO 07-23-02)

10 Poor Places (Live at United Palace Theater, NYC 04-19-22)

11 Reservations (Live at United Palace Theater, NYC 04-19-22)

