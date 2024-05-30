Wilco To Release Six Track ‘Hot Sun Cold Shroud’ in July - Noise11.com

Wilco have six new songs set to go in June a head of their performance at Solid Sound Festival in Massachusetts in June. ‘Hot Sun Cold Shroud’ will be released in time for the festival.

Wilco will perform ‘Deep Cuts’ at the 28 June show. Wilco will perform on the three nights on 28, 29 and 30 June.

Jeff Tweedy says, “It starts off pretty hot, like heat during the day, has some instrumentals on it that are a little agitated and uncomfortable and ends with a cooling breeze. There are tracks on Hot Sun Cool Shroud that are more aggressive and angular than anything we’ve put out in a while, and a song about love melting you like ice cream into a puddle of sugary soup. All the pieces of summer, including the broody cicadas.”

Other acts on Solid Sound are Wilco, Wednesday, Ratboys, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Soul Glo, Water From Your Eyes and Iris DeMent.

Hot Sun Cool Shroud EP:

01 Hot Sun

02 Livid

03 Ice Cream

04 Annihilation

05 Inside the Bell Bones

06 Say You Love Me

