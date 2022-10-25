Willie Nelson Is Now A Little Golden Book - Noise11.com

Willie Nelson’s story will be told for kids in a new Little Golden Book.

Little Golden Books have been published recently Dolly Parton, Lucille Ball, Carol Burnett, even Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Dr Fauci.

According to the publishers, “Willie Nelson, singer-songwriter of such hits as “On the Road Again” and “You Were Always on My Mind,” is the subject of this terrific Little Golden Book biography. Children–as well as adult fans–will be inspired by Willie’s activism and work with Farm Aid and how he always stayed true to himself by dressing how he liked and creating the music he wanted to share!”

Willie Nelson’s Little Golden Book will be published 4 April 2023.

