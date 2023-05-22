Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Concert To Screen In Australian Cinemas - Noise11.com

On April 29 and 30 Willie Nelson held his 90th birthday celebration concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The ‘Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90’ will screen in Australian cinemas from 10 to 16 June.

The concert featured appearances from Keith Richards, Allison Russell, Billy Strings, Bobby Weir, Booker T. Jones, Buddy Cannon, Charley Crockett, Charlie Sexton, Chris Stapleton, Daniel Lanois, Dave Matthews, Dwight Yoakam, Edie Brickell, Emmylou Harris, Gary Clark Jr., George Strait, Jack Johnson, Kris Kristofferson, Leon Bridges, Lily Meola, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Margo Price, Miranda Lambert, Nathaniel Rateliff, Neil Young, Orville Peck, Particle Kid, Rodney Crowell, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, Shooter Jennings, Snoop Dogg, Stephen Stills, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, The Lumineers, Tom Jones, Tyler Childers, Warren Haynes, Waylon Payne, and Ziggy Marley.

The star-studded celebration also featured special tributes and presentations by Chelsea Handler, Ethan Hawke, Helen Mirren, Jennifer Garner, Owen Wilson and Woody Harrelson.

Many of those, including Willie Nelson, Keith Richards, Snoop Dogg, George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Dave Matthews, Neil Young, The Lumineers, Gary Clark Jr., Sheryl Crow, Jack Johnson, Billy Strings, and many more will be in the cinema version.

Brett Rosengarten, ICA CEO said, “We’re excited to have this concert movie as exclusive content for members of Independent Cinemas Australia releasing nationally in select cinemas from 10 June for a 7 day limited season.”

“Demand to attend this historic concert event was unprecedented,” said Nelson’s manager Mark Rothbaum and Keith Wortman, CEO of Blackbird Presents. Willie wanted to make sure his 90th birthday party included and was accessible to all of his fans. This concert film release will allow everyone to join in and celebrate with Willie and an amazing line-up of superstar artists. We are thrilled to share this concert event with fans around the globe in such a unique and powerful way.”

