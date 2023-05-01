 Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Day Two Setlist And Keith Richards Was There - Noise11.com
Willie Nelson at the 90th at Hollywood Bowl

Willie Nelson at the 90th at Hollywood Bowl (Noise11)

Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Day Two Setlist And Keith Richards Was There

by Paul Cashmere on May 2, 2023

in News

Willie Nelson turned 90 over the weekend with an all-star celebration at the Hollywood Bowl and April 29 and 30, 2023.

Day two of the event featured a 10 song set from Willie himself with The Rolling Stones’ guitarist Keith Richards joining in on two songs.Keith came on stage with his classic line “its good to be here, its good to be anywhere”. Anyone who has seen the Stones multiple times knows that line comes out as often as ‘Jumping Jack Flash’.

Day two featured performances from Sheryl Crow, Norah Jones, Kris Kristofferson, Tom Jones, Emmylou Harris and Willie’s son Lukas Nelson.

Check out the Day One setlist here

Setlist, Night 2 April 30, 2023

Billy Strings – Whiskey River
Billy Strings – Stay All Night
Orville Peck – Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond of Each Other
Charley Crockett – Yesterday’s Wine
Allison Russell, Norah Jones – Seven Spanish Angels
Dwight Yoakam – Me and Paul
Margo Price, Waylon Payne – I Been to Georgia on a Fast Train
Particle Kid, Daniel Lanois – (Die When I’m High) Halfway to Heaven
Rodney Crowell – It Ain’t Over Yet
Rodney Crowell, Emmylou Harris – ‘Til I Gain Control Again
Rosanna Cash – Pancho & Lefty
Warren Haynes – Night Life
Lyle Lovett – My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys
Jack Johnson – Willie Got Me Stoned and Took All My Money
Beck – Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain
Tom Jones – Across the Borderline
Bob Weir, Margo Price, Billy Strings – Stay All Night
Lukas Nelson, Shooter Jennings -Good Hearted Woman
Lukas Nelson – Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground
The Avett Brothers – Pick Up the Tempo
The Avett Brothers – Heaven and Hell
The Lumineers – Pretty Paper
Norah Jones – Down Yonder
Kris Kristofferson, Norah Jones – Help Me Make It Through the Night
Nathaniel Rateliff – A Song for You
Sheryl Crow – Crazy
Dave Matthews – Funny How Time Slips Away
Emmylou Harris, Daniel Lanois – The Maker
Jamey Johnson w/ Booker T – Georgia (On My Mind)
Lukas Nelson, Particle Kid, Shooter Jennings, Rossana Cash – Highwayman

Willie Nelson, Booker T – Stardust
Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow – Faraway Places
Willie Nelson, Lily Meola – Will You Remember Mine
Willie Nelson, Buddy Cannon – Something You Get Through
Willie Nelson, Billy Strings – California Sober
Willie Nelson, Keith Richards – We Had It All
Willie Nelson, Keith Richards – Live Forever
Willie Nelson – On the Road Again
Willie Nelson, Everyone – Will the Circle Be Unbroken / I’ll Fly Away
Willie Nelson, Everyone – Happy Birthday to You

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Willie Nelson photo by Pamela Springsteen (supplied)
Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Party Just Got Bigger

Chelsea Handler, Ethan Hawke, Gabriel Iglesias, Helen Mirren, Jennifer Garner, Owen Wilson, and Woody Harrelson have been added to Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie’s 90th Birthday.

4 days ago
Harry Belafonte and Barack Obama photo from Barack Obama Facebook page
Harry Belafonte Dies Aged 96

Singer, actor and activist Harry Belafonte has died at the age of 96.

6 days ago
Tony Williams of Reuben Tice and Skyhooks photo from the Tony Williams collection supplied by Peter Green
Pre-Skyhooks Band Reuben Tice Played A Sneaky Show In Melbourne

Reuben Tice, the precursor to Skyhooks, played for the first time in years in Melbourne over the weekend.

April 25, 2023
Stephen Stills and Neil Young photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Plays First Show In Four Years With Buffalo Springfield Buddy Stephen Stills

Neil Young performed his first show in four years with his co-Buffalo Springfield member and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young partner Stephen Stills at the Light Up For Blues benefit for Autism Speaks in Los Angeles on Saturday (22 April, 2023).

April 25, 2023
Graham Nash photo taken just after the filmed Interview with www.Noise11.com on Monday 21 March 2016.
Graham Nash Speaks Up About The Death of David Crosby

Graham Nash says his late bandmate David Crosby's death hit him "like an earthquake".

April 24, 2023
Dame Edna
Australian Comedy Legend Barry Humphries Dies Aged 89

Australian comedy legend Barry Humphries has died in Sydney at age 89.

April 22, 2023
The Rolling Stones Child of the Moon
The Rolling Stones 1968 Michael Lindsay-Hogg Video ‘Child of the Moon’ Restored to 4K

The 1968 Rolling Stones ‘Child Of The Moon’ video, directed by Sir Michael Lindsay-Hogg who filmed The Beatles Let It Be/Get Back has been fully restored to 4K quality.

April 22, 2023