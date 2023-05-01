Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Day Two Setlist And Keith Richards Was There - Noise11.com

Willie Nelson turned 90 over the weekend with an all-star celebration at the Hollywood Bowl and April 29 and 30, 2023.

Day two of the event featured a 10 song set from Willie himself with The Rolling Stones’ guitarist Keith Richards joining in on two songs.Keith came on stage with his classic line “its good to be here, its good to be anywhere”. Anyone who has seen the Stones multiple times knows that line comes out as often as ‘Jumping Jack Flash’.

Day two featured performances from Sheryl Crow, Norah Jones, Kris Kristofferson, Tom Jones, Emmylou Harris and Willie’s son Lukas Nelson.

Setlist, Night 2 April 30, 2023

Billy Strings – Whiskey River

Billy Strings – Stay All Night

Orville Peck – Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond of Each Other

Charley Crockett – Yesterday’s Wine

Allison Russell, Norah Jones – Seven Spanish Angels

Dwight Yoakam – Me and Paul

Margo Price, Waylon Payne – I Been to Georgia on a Fast Train

Particle Kid, Daniel Lanois – (Die When I’m High) Halfway to Heaven

Rodney Crowell – It Ain’t Over Yet

Rodney Crowell, Emmylou Harris – ‘Til I Gain Control Again

Rosanna Cash – Pancho & Lefty

Warren Haynes – Night Life

Lyle Lovett – My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys

Jack Johnson – Willie Got Me Stoned and Took All My Money

Beck – Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain

Tom Jones – Across the Borderline

Bob Weir, Margo Price, Billy Strings – Stay All Night

Lukas Nelson, Shooter Jennings -Good Hearted Woman

Lukas Nelson – Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground

The Avett Brothers – Pick Up the Tempo

The Avett Brothers – Heaven and Hell

The Lumineers – Pretty Paper

Norah Jones – Down Yonder

Kris Kristofferson, Norah Jones – Help Me Make It Through the Night

Nathaniel Rateliff – A Song for You

Sheryl Crow – Crazy

Dave Matthews – Funny How Time Slips Away

Emmylou Harris, Daniel Lanois – The Maker

Jamey Johnson w/ Booker T – Georgia (On My Mind)

Lukas Nelson, Particle Kid, Shooter Jennings, Rossana Cash – Highwayman

Willie Nelson, Booker T – Stardust

Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow – Faraway Places

Willie Nelson, Lily Meola – Will You Remember Mine

Willie Nelson, Buddy Cannon – Something You Get Through

Willie Nelson, Billy Strings – California Sober

Willie Nelson, Keith Richards – We Had It All

Willie Nelson, Keith Richards – Live Forever

Willie Nelson – On the Road Again

Willie Nelson, Everyone – Will the Circle Be Unbroken / I’ll Fly Away

Willie Nelson, Everyone – Happy Birthday to You

