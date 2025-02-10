 WTF Was That Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Performance All About? - Noise11.com
WTF Was That Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Performance All About?

by Paul Cashmere on February 10, 2025

in News

Has Kendrick Lamar outdone Black Eyed Peas for the most woeful Super Bowl performance ever? Black Eyed Peas had their WFT moment in 2011 but Kendrick Lamar has delivered WTAF.

The setlist was just a product placement advertisement for Lamar’s new album and a couple of other 2024 singles and two other songs, one from 2017 and one from 2018.

squabble up (from GNX, 2024)
HUMBLE. (from Damn, 2017)
DNA. (from Damn, 2017)
Euphoria (single 2024)
man at the garden (from GNX, 2024)
peekaboo (from GNX, 2024)
luther (with SZA) (from GNX, 2024)
All the Star (with SZA) (single 2018)
Not Like Us (single 2024)
tv off (with Mustard) (from GNX, 2024)

Lets remind how bad the Black Eyed Peas 2011 performance was:

Other pretty crap Super Bowl performances include New Kids On The Block (1991), Gloria Estefan (1992), Maroon 5 (2019), Justin Timberlake (2018) and Usher (2024).

Of the best you would have to include Prince (2007), Bruce Springsteen (2009), Lady Gaga (2017), The Rolling Stones (2006) and funnily enough Lamar when he performed with Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige and 50 Cent in 2022).

