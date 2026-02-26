XACTO And Everyday I Write The Hook Bring British Post-Punk To Melbourne - Noise11.com

A rare Melbourne double header sees XACTO and Everyday I Write The Hook celebrate the songwriting of XTC and Elvis Costello

by Paul Cashmere

Melbourne music fans are in for a one-night deep dive into British post-punk and new wave on Saturday 14 March 2026, when Canberra’s XACTO and Melbourne’s Everyday I Write The Hook take the stage at Kindred Bandroom.

XACTO, a six-piece Canberra outfit, headline the evening with their meticulously crafted tribute to XTC. Known for their multi-guitar arrangements and attention to detail, XACTO deliver faithful renditions of the band’s complex catalogue, including Making Plans For Nigel, Mayor Of Simpleton, Generals And Majors and Senses Working Overtime. Their layered sound and rhythmic precision reflect the ingenuity of XTC’s studio work, earning the band a strong following across the ACT and New South Wales. Melbourne audiences will have just one chance to experience their full-scale XTC tribute live.

Opening the night, Everyday I Write The Hook present a focused set of Elvis Costello classics, spanning the first two decades of his career. The Melbourne project, led by Victor Stranges and performed with The Futurists, balances the hits with deeper album tracks such as Blue Chair and All Grown Up. Fan favourites including Watching The Detectives, Pump It Up, Oliver’s Army and Everyday I Write The Book are all part of the set. “This show is about honouring the songwriting,” says Stranges. “XTC and Elvis Costello set a standard for wit, melody and musical intelligence. We approach this material with respect for the craft.”

The pairing of XACTO and Everyday I Write The Hook is unusual, combining interstate and local talent for a single Melbourne night of carefully arranged performances. Both projects emphasise musical accuracy and the subtle complexity of the original recordings, offering fans more than just the familiar hits.

XACTO’s six-piece lineup includes three guitars, keyboards, and a rhythm section, allowing them to recreate the intricate and angular sound that defined XTC. The band has toured extensively in the ACT, New South Wales, and Victoria, sharing bills with tribute acts such as Devo homage band Crack That Whip and U.S.-based Talking Heads tribute Start Making Sense. They also maintain an active social media presence and produce merchandise featuring their signature “green chalk horse” designs.

Everyday I Write The Hook features a rotating ensemble of Melbourne musicians, including Mike Dupp on keyboards, Frank Scalzo on drums and backing vocals, Michael Stranges on bass and backing vocals, and Mike Stranges returning on bass. Their performances cover Costello’s most vital period from 1977 to 1996, offering two sets in both matinee and evening formats.

For fans of post-punk and new wave, this one-night event promises a meticulous celebration of two of Britain’s most influential songwriters, combining interstate and local talent for a unique Melbourne experience.

Date: Saturday 14 March 2026

Venue: Kindred Bandroom

3 Harris Street, Yarraville (VIC)

Doors: 7:30pm

Tickets: $45 (+BF)

Age: 18+

Tickets at https://everydayiwritethehook.com

