Yes Name Jay Schellen As New Drummer - Noise11.com

Yes have appointed Jay Schellen as their permanent new drummer following the death of Alan White.

White died in 2022 at the age of 72. He was also the drummer on John Lennon’s Imagine’ and George Harrison’s ‘My Sweet Lord’.

In a statement Yes announced:

YES are delighted to announce that drummer Jay Schellen has joined the band as a permanent member. Following the sad passing of our iconic drummer, Alan White on 26th May 2022, Jay will fulfil Alan’s wishes in becoming the new drummer with YES. Jay Schellen was Alan White’s choice to stand in during the Topographic Drama tour, in 2016, and shared drumming duties with him from 2018 onwards. Jay had previously played alongside YES’ keyboardist Geoff Downes and late bassist Chris Squire together with long working relationships with Alan and YES bass guitarist Billy Sherwood. This gave Jay a deep insight into the workings of the dynamic rhythm section that drives YES’ music. Steve Howe says: “We’re all delighted to welcome Jay officially into the fold! He’s been a great support throughout the last seven years, and we couldn’t have found a better all round team player.” “I am thrilled to become the new drummer with YES,” says Jay, “I grew up playing along to YES records and I am proud to have worked so closely with my musical hero and great friend Alan White these past few years. I will strive to honour his memory as we drive towards the future with the band.”

Yes is now Steve Howe (since 1970), Geoff Downes (1980 and 1981 and 2011 to present), Billy Sherwood (1997-2000 and 2015 to now), Jon Davison (since 2012) and now Shellen.

