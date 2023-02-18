Yoko Ono Turns 90 - Noise11.com

Yoko Ono is 90. Yoko was seven years older than John Lennon when they married in 1969. At the time John was 29 and Yoko was 36. The couple were married for 11 years when John was assassinated in New York in 1980.

Yoko was already a respected artist when she met John on 7 November, 1966. John was married to Cynthia, Julian Lennon’s mother, at the time.

John and Yoko first collaborated on ‘Unfinished Music No 1: Two Virgins’. John and Yoko were naked on the cover. A second, equally avant-gaude album ‘Unfinished Music No 2: Life With The Lions’ was released. Then five months later, a third album ‘Wedding Album’ was released in October, 1969. John and Cynthia divorced in November 1968, John and Yoko married on 16 March, 1969.

John and Yoko were inseparable both as couple and as creators. Plastic Ono Band was formed with the first version features Eric Clapton on guitar, Klaus Voormann on bass and Alan White on drums.

The first single was John’s ‘Give Peace A Chance’ backed with Yoko’s Remember Love’.

The A side/B side format became a thing for John and Yoko. John’s 1980 comeback single ‘(Just Like) Starting Over’ featured Yoko’s ‘Kiss Kiss Kiss’ as the b-side.

Since John’s death in 1980, Yoko has continued to release her own music. Her most recent album was ‘Warzone’ in 2018.

Sean Lennon has started a Wish Tree for his mother to celebrate her 90th. Access it here.

To celebrate Yoko Ono’s 90th birthday on 18 February 2023, Sean Lennon has made a virtual ‘Wish Tree’ for people all over the world to post their wishes online and (in association with One Tree Planted) plant real trees in Yoko’s honor.

We hope to gather as many wishes and plant as many trees as possible to honor this incredible woman.

The website launches publicly on Yoko’s birthday. Please share the link above with your friends and followers.

To find out more about Yoko’s original ‘Wish Tree’ installations and the IMAGINE PEACE TOWER, her tribute to John, go to https://www.imaginepeacetower.com/yoko-onos-wish-trees.

‘Wish Tree for Yoko Ono’ has been realised by James Swindells and Loud Beings for Sean Ono Lennon.

https://www.wishtreeforyokoono.com/

