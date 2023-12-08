Yothu Yindi Extends Long Term Deal With Mushroom Group - Noise11.com

The Yothu Yindi catalogue will continue to be represented by the Mushroom Group with the band continuing its representation through Bloodline Records.

Bloodline Managing Director Dean McLachlan said, “This is a very significant signing for the company. And with the Mushroom Group celebrating 50 years, it’s timely, too, because Yothu Yindi are one of the most important acts in the company’s history. Yothu Yindi took us on an incredible journey. Through their remarkable storytelling, we learned so much about our nation. And we look forward to that journey continuing, working with the band and their brilliant manager, Alan James, who’s been there since day one. For the entire Mushroom Group, it’s an honour to represent the band’s remarkable body of work, iconic songs such as ‘Treaty’, ‘Djäpana’, ‘Tribal Voice’, ‘Dots On The Shells’ and ‘World Turning’.”

Yothu Yindi first signed with Mushroom Records in 1989, working directly with Warren Costello and Michael Gudinski. “I was so determined not to do Indigenous music just for the sake of it,” Michael said in an interview a year before his passing. “The first album [Homeland Movement] did nothing, but in true Mushroom tradition we kept going. I get goosebumps talking about this … Yothu Yindi really paved the way.”

Mushroom Group CEO Matt Gudinski says, “The Mushroom Group treasures its relationship with Yothu Yindi. As the first Indigenous band to sign to the label, they have been a major and meaningful part of the Mushroom story. And we’re honoured that our close association with the band is continuing. Anyone lucky enough to see their performance at the Mushroom 50 Live event knows that they remain a potent creative force.”

Yothu Yindi’s second album ‘Tribal Voice’ reached number 4 in Australia and was certified double platinum.

Yothu Yindi also had two Top 20 hits with ‘Treaty’ (no 11, 1991) and ‘Djäpana’ (no 13, 1992).

