You Am I Plan Final Dates For 2023 Before The Darkness Tour of 2024 - Noise11.com

You Am I will head out for their own shows to round up 2023 before jumping on The Darkness tour of 2024 and performing the music of Spinal Tap.
The You’s Pull Up Their Troos will see The Yous in You Am I mode with a setlist sourced from the early EPs to the most recent ‘The Lives of Others’.
Tim Rogers says, “Hey punk, we put on our troos one leg at a time just like any dandies, but after we do we know what we’re s’posed to Dü, and that’s make a motherlovin racket. After playing songs by the Who-men and before Tapping into the East Coast with Them Darknesses we are hoping to finish writing a new LP whilst playing a lotta toons we haven’t in yonks on the Troos Tour. Bunch from #4? Why the frug not. Dress Me? Hell yes. Picking through the catalogue like 3am Discogging or 4am eBaying for Welcome Back Kotter merch. Dress Slowly and irresponsibly, let us deliver the cream and the crock. Land Ho!”
THE YOU’S PULL UP THEIR TROOS TOUR
November 2023
Friday 3 Torquay Hotel, Torquay
Saturday 4 Archies Creek Hotel, Archies Creek
Monday 6 The Prince, Melbourne
Friday 17 King St Band Room, Newcastle
Saturday 18 Everglades, Woy Woy
Sunday 19 Avalon Beach RSL, Avalon
Thursday 23 Dunsborough Hotel, Dunsborough
Friday 24 Froth Craft Brewery, Bunbury
Saturday 25 Freo Social, Fremantle
Thursday 30 Cleveland Sands, Cleveland
December 2023
Friday 1 The Triffid, Brisbane
Saturday 2 Miami Marketta, Gold Coast
Sunday 3 Kings Beach Tavern, Caloundra
Thursday 7 The Basement, Canberra
Friday 8 SS&A Club, Albury
Saturday 9 UniBar, Wollongong
You Am I and The Darkness dates are here.
