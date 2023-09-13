You Am I Plan Final Dates For 2023 Before The Darkness Tour of 2024 - Noise11.com

You Am I will head out for their own shows to round up 2023 before jumping on The Darkness tour of 2024 and performing the music of Spinal Tap.

The You’s Pull Up Their Troos will see The Yous in You Am I mode with a setlist sourced from the early EPs to the most recent ‘The Lives of Others’.

Tim Rogers says, “Hey punk, we put on our troos one leg at a time just like any dandies, but after we do we know what we’re s’posed to Dü, and that’s make a motherlovin racket. After playing songs by the Who-men and before Tapping into the East Coast with Them Darknesses we are hoping to finish writing a new LP whilst playing a lotta toons we haven’t in yonks on the Troos Tour. Bunch from #4? Why the frug not. Dress Me? Hell yes. Picking through the catalogue like 3am Discogging or 4am eBaying for Welcome Back Kotter merch. Dress Slowly and irresponsibly, let us deliver the cream and the crock. Land Ho!”

THE YOU’S PULL UP THEIR TROOS TOUR

November 2023

Friday 3 Torquay Hotel, Torquay

Saturday 4 Archies Creek Hotel, Archies Creek

Monday 6 The Prince, Melbourne

Friday 17 King St Band Room, Newcastle

Saturday 18 Everglades, Woy Woy

Sunday 19 Avalon Beach RSL, Avalon

Thursday 23 Dunsborough Hotel, Dunsborough

Friday 24 Froth Craft Brewery, Bunbury

Saturday 25 Freo Social, Fremantle

Thursday 30 Cleveland Sands, Cleveland

December 2023

Friday 1 The Triffid, Brisbane

Saturday 2 Miami Marketta, Gold Coast

Sunday 3 Kings Beach Tavern, Caloundra

Thursday 7 The Basement, Canberra

Friday 8 SS&A Club, Albury

Saturday 9 UniBar, Wollongong

You Am I and The Darkness dates are here.

Noise11.com

