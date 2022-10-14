 You Am I’s Davey Lane Features On New Todd Rundgren Album ‘Space Force’ - Noise11.com
Todd Rundgren, Trak, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Todd Rundgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

You Am I’s Davey Lane Features On New Todd Rundgren Album ‘Space Force’

by Paul Cashmere on October 14, 2022

in News

Davey Lane of You Am I and The Pictures features on Todd Rundgren’s new duets album ‘Space Force’.

Davey co-wrote the song ‘Someday’ with Todd Rundgren.

‘Space Force’ is the 26th album for Todd Rundgren. His first album, ‘Runt’ was released in 1970.

‘Space Force’ also features Adrian Belew, Neil Finn, The Roots, Sparks, Thomas Dolby, Narcy, Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick, Alfie Templeman, The Lemon Twigs and Steve Vai.

Davey recently reunited with his first band The Pictures for their first song in ‘I Can’t Hold It Back’.

