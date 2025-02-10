You Am I’s ‘Hi Fi Way’ Is About To Turn 30 - Noise11.com

You Am I will celebrate 30 years since the February 20, 1995 release of ‘Hi Fi Way’ with an Aussie tour playing the entire album as well as the ‘Hourly Daily’ in full.

‘Hi Fi Way’ was the second You Am I album, ‘Hourly, Daily’ the third.

‘Hi-Fi Way’ was produced by Sonic Youth’s Lee Ranaldo. It was the first album for drummer Rusty Hopkinson who has been with You Am I ever since.

The album reached number one in Australia and was certified Gold. It also gave You Am I their first chart hit ‘Cathy’s Clown’ reaching no 36.

You Am I’s Hi Fi Daily Double Down Tour

APRIL

Thursday 3 UC Refectory, Canberra

Friday 4 Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Saturday 5 Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Friday 11 Forum Theatre, Melbourne

Saturday 12 Odeon Theatre, Hobart

Saturday 26 Fortitude Valley Music Hall, Brisbane

MAY

Friday 2 Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Saturday 3 Metropolis Fremantle, Perth

Friday 9 NEX, Newcastle

