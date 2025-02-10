 You Am I’s ‘Hi Fi Way’ Is About To Turn 30 - Noise11.com
You Am I 2025 photo supplied

You Am I 2025 photo supplied

You Am I’s ‘Hi Fi Way’ Is About To Turn 30

by Paul Cashmere on February 10, 2025

in News

You Am I will celebrate 30 years since the February 20, 1995 release of ‘Hi Fi Way’ with an Aussie tour playing the entire album as well as the ‘Hourly Daily’ in full.

‘Hi Fi Way’ was the second You Am I album, ‘Hourly, Daily’ the third.

‘Hi-Fi Way’ was produced by Sonic Youth’s Lee Ranaldo. It was the first album for drummer Rusty Hopkinson who has been with You Am I ever since.

The album reached number one in Australia and was certified Gold. It also gave You Am I their first chart hit ‘Cathy’s Clown’ reaching no 36.

Watch the Noise11 interview with You Am I’s Andy Kent:

You Am I’s Hi Fi Daily Double Down Tour

Tickets on sale Thursday, February 20 at 9am – head to youami.com.au

APRIL
Thursday 3 UC Refectory, Canberra
Friday 4 Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Saturday 5 Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Friday 11 Forum Theatre, Melbourne
Saturday 12 Odeon Theatre, Hobart
Saturday 26 Fortitude Valley Music Hall, Brisbane

MAY
Friday 2 Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide
Saturday 3 Metropolis Fremantle, Perth
Friday 9 NEX, Newcastle

