Yungblud Release Nine Minute 'Hello Heaven, Hello' - Noise11.com

Yungblud makes a triumphant return with an epic nine-minute anthem, ‘Hello Heaven, Hello.’ The 27-year-old artist from Doncaster, whose last two albums topped the UK charts and broke into the Billboard Top 100, has accumulated over 6 billion global streams. After a period of online silence, he reemerges with what is arguably his most accomplished work to date.

‘Hello Heaven, Hello’ follows in the footsteps of classic British rock medleys, seamlessly blending various styles to create a piece that honors both the past and the future. Never one to conform, Yungblud solidifies his place as one of the UK’s most imaginative young songwriters with this ambitious release.

Speaking about the song’s inspiration, Yungblud shared, “Rock music is in my DNA. It’s the first genre I was ever exposed to; I grew up in a guitar shop with my dad and grandfather. Rock music helped me find an identity as a human being.”

The song serves as a journey of self-reclamation. “It’s a goodbye to the past and how you may have known me before, and a hello to the future. It’s meant to be played in its entirety, never holding back,” he explained.

Remarkably, the track was conceived four years ago, during the final stretch of his 2020 ‘Weird’ tour. Reflecting on that time, Yungblud admitted, “I felt like I was starting to repeat myself. I’d become comfortable, and that terrified me.”

Despite industry skepticism about releasing a nine-minute song, Yungblud embraces the challenge. “Risk is an artist’s greatest tool. Without risk, there is no innovation.”

The track’s music video, directed by Charlie Sarsfield, will debut globally across MTV’s network and Paramount’s Times Square billboards.

This release coincides with the return of Bludfest, Yungblud’s curated festival, set for June 21, 2025, at Milton Keynes National Bowl. Following last year’s 40,000-strong crowd, Bludfest Year 2 promises another stellar lineup at an affordable price.

