Zac Brown Band Announce Fourth Australian Tour Dates - Noise11.com

Zac Brown Band will return to Australia in October for dates in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane as well as the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin.

Zac Brown was last in Australia in 2017, as well as 2015 and 2013.

Zac Brown Band had their first US hit with ‘Chicken Fried’ in 2008.

In Australia the two biggest Zac Brown Band albums were ‘Jekyll & Hyde’ (n0 6, 2015) and ‘Welcome Home’ (no 8, 2017).

Zac Brown dates are:

6 October, Melbourne, MCA

7 October, Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

9 October, Brisbane, Riverstage

And Deni Ute Muster

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/zacbrownband

Runs 24 hours from: Thursday 3 April (1:00pm local time)

or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Friday 4 April (2:00pm local time)

