Alanis Morissette To Perform Jagged Little Pill At Bluesfest

by Paul Cashmere on January 21, 2020

Alanis Morissette will celebrate 25 years of ‘Jagged Little Pill’ by performing the entire album from start to finish at Bluesfest in April.

‘Jagged Little Pill’ was the third album for Alanis Morissette. The lyrics on the album document a bitter breakup from the point of view of a woman scorned. Morissette had broken up with actor Dave Coulier not long before recording ‘Jagged Little Pill’. While she has never confirmed it, he is through to be the subject of the biting ‘You Oughta Know’.

Coulier is best known as Uncle Joey in ‘Full House’ and the current reboot ‘Fuller House’.

American Idol/YouTube celeb Tori Kelly has also been announced for Bluesfest.

Commenting on the announcement Festival Director, Peter Noble OAM said “At a time when we’ve seen fire and now we are seeing rain in regional Australia, we at Bluesfest are thrilled to announce our next amazing artists in what is fast becoming a classic bill for us.

“We will be donating a part of our profits for this year’s event this Easter to the Australian Red Cross. They have so much work to do in the recovery of Country Australia, of whom we are a part, and as having won Best Regional Event 2019 at the Australian Event Awards, we will do our part. We are thankful our site has been spared from the fires, and our ongoing work in Koala Management, as well as land care continues. Whilst the drought killed several koala food tree plantings, we continue to have many grow and reach maturity.

“In a world where hyping artists is the norm, the buzz on two-time GRAMMY Award winner Tori Kelly is that we are witnessing the rise of an artist who will without a shadow of a doubt be huge. Bluesfest has presented so many ‘you can say you saw them when artists’ over the years. Tori Kelly is destined for the top in our industry. She has the WOW factor. I’m honoured to be the first to bring her to Australia. Nothing is going to stop her”.

Bluesfest is on 9-13 April 2020 in Byron Bay.

