Announcement: Music Victoria Partners With Isol-Aid - Noise11.com

This week, the instagram music festival Isol-Aid is rolling out the red carpet to highlight some of Victoria’s finest musicians as it partners with the MUSIC VICTORIA AWARDS to present a lineup jam packed with nominees. The awards celebrate the vast achievements of Victoria’s music community over the last year, recognising that despite live music coming to a standstill, there have still been huge achievements by the Victorian music community.

Featuring (in alphabetical order):

BENNY WALKER, CHARM OF FINCHES, GELAREH POUR, JORDAN DENNIS, KARATE BOOGALOO, KEE’AHN, THE KITE MACHINE, MARIA MOLES, NAT VAZER, SIMONA CASTRICUM

The celebrations kick off with MARIA MOLES exploring the use of layered sounds and rhythms played on either a drum kit or percussion, electronically manipulated through the use of filters and pitch modulators. KEE’AHN is a proud Kuku Yalanji, Jirrbal, Zenadh Kes song woman weaving lush melodies and words reminiscent of heartbreak and healing.

NAT VAZER is a songwriter and multi-instrumentalist crafting songs inspired by late night walks, foreign cities, long drives to unknown destinations and a collection of emotions, experiences and significant stories from over time. Geelong based prog-inflected rock band THE KITE MACHINEare bringing their signature tight jams, wry witticisms and manic riffs to the Isol-Aid #36 lineup.

Iranian born, Persian Kamancheh and Qeychak player, singer and songwriter GELAREH POURcreates music across a variety of scenes including, improvised, experimental, cross-cultural, classical and electronic. BENNY WALKER, a Yorta Yorta man from Echuca, is the real deal and a true star in the making. Mixing love songs and epic tales with passion for the land, the people, summer vibes and deep grooves that reach the soul.

Making up the rhythm section of long-time Melbourne soul favourites The Cactus Channel, KARATE BOOGALOO reminds us of the beauty of colouring outside the lines with their unconventional funk guided by a steadfast commitment to bending the rules. SIMONA CASTRICUM is a musician, DJ and producer, traversing queer club and live music landscapes, and reimagining the singing drummer, Simona connects profoundly with audiences through intimate synth-pop and stadium techno.

Boasting a flow beyond his years and an on-stage energy that’s proven time and again to blow minds, JORDAN DENNIS made a name for himself as the front-man for Billy Davis, and the whip-smart MC has continued to evolve in his expression with a fierce lyrical aptitude on display. The celebration winds up with Melbourne’s sister duo, CHARM OF FINCHES, aka Mabel and Ivy Windred-Wornes, whose haunting folk tunes about heartbreak, solitude and whispering trees are laced with their own kind of dreamy harmonies.

While this beloved festival is free to watch, we ask online attendees to help support the artists if you can. 100% of whatever you donate will go directly to the Music Victoria Award-nominated artists and their teams.

As you know, the loss of touring and live performance income has caused financial strain and even strife for many in our music community. Throwing in even what you’d normally pay for a beer or two at the show will make a huge difference to these acts. And we’ll be eternally grateful, too!

Send Artist donations, buy merch and access feel good vibes at isolaidfestival.com

Tune in this Saturday November 28 via Instagram live from 2.15pm AEDT:

Time Programming Handle 2.15 PM Isol-Aid Welcome @isolaidfestival 2:20 PM Maria Moles @marianancy 2:40 PM Kee’Ahn @kee.ahn 3:00 PM Nat Vazer @nat_vazer 3:20 PM The Kite Machine @thekitemachine 3:40 PM Gelareh Pour @gelarehpourmusic 4:00 PM Benny Walker @benny_walker 4:20 PM Karate Boogaloo @karateboogaloo 4:40 PM Simona Castricum @simonacastricum 5:00 PM Jordan Dennis @jordanbdennis 5:20 PM Charm of Finches @charmoffinchesband

