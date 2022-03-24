APRA Music Awards To Celebrate 40 Years Event In Melbourne - Noise11.com

The APRA Music Awards is about to have its landmark 40 year edition with a major celebration in Melbourne on 3 May 2022.

APRA AMCOS Chief Executive, Dean Ormston says, “For 40 years the APRA Awards have celebrated the power of great songwriting. This year, like never before, it is great Australian songwriting that is bringing together people and communities, defining who we are culturally and demanding the attention of global audiences. It is part of a new wave of success that combines local storytelling with international collaboration, and is driving a new boom in truly great music. It is an honour to acknowledge the artistry and success of Australia’s songwriters wherever they are in the world and the incredible support of the music publishing community. It will be a great night – acknowledging the richness of the last 40 years, and the very bright future for Australian songwriting both here and around the world.

The hosts of the 2022 APRA Music Awards are Julia Zemiro and Jerome Farah, Julia or RocKwiz and Fisk fame and Jerome, the co-writer of Baker Boy’s Marryuna, Mr La Di Da Da, and Meditjin. Jerome’s current song is ‘Concrete Jungle Fever’.

The nominees for the 2022 APRA Music Awards will be announced on Thursday 7 April.

2022 APRA MUSIC AWARDS

Tuesday 3 May

Melbourne Town Hall

With co-hosts Julia Zemiro and Jerome Farah with other presenters to be announced.

And Musical Director François Tétaz

