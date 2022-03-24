 APRA Music Awards To Celebrate 40 Years Event In Melbourne - Noise11.com
Jerome Farah

Jerome Farah

APRA Music Awards To Celebrate 40 Years Event In Melbourne

by Paul Cashmere on March 24, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

The APRA Music Awards is about to have its landmark 40 year edition with a major celebration in Melbourne on 3 May 2022.

APRA AMCOS Chief Executive, Dean Ormston says, “For 40 years the APRA Awards have celebrated the power of great songwriting. This year, like never before, it is great Australian songwriting that is bringing together people and communities, defining who we are culturally and demanding the attention of global audiences. It is part of a new wave of success that combines local storytelling with international collaboration, and is driving a new boom in truly great music. It is an honour to acknowledge the artistry and success of Australia’s songwriters wherever they are in the world and the incredible support of the music publishing community. It will be a great night – acknowledging the richness of the last 40 years, and the very bright future for Australian songwriting both here and around the world.

The hosts of the 2022 APRA Music Awards are Julia Zemiro and Jerome Farah, Julia or RocKwiz and Fisk fame and Jerome, the co-writer of Baker Boy’s Marryuna, Mr La Di Da Da, and Meditjin. Jerome’s current song is ‘Concrete Jungle Fever’.

The nominees for the 2022 APRA Music Awards will be announced on Thursday 7 April.

2022 APRA MUSIC AWARDS
Tuesday 3 May
Melbourne Town Hall
With co-hosts Julia Zemiro and Jerome Farah with other presenters to be announced.
And Musical Director François Tétaz

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com
Tones and I, Hilltop Hoods, Jimmy Barnes Win APRA Music Awards

The APRA Music Awards were announced tonight with a virtual event during COVID-19 lockdown.

May 25, 2020
Kate Miller-Heidke announces Helpmann Awards Nominations at Hamer Hall.
APRA Song of the Year Short List Reveals Incredible Diversity In Australian Music during 2018

The APRA Song of the Year short list has once again revealed an incredible list of homegrown talent.

February 4, 2019
Flume by Cybele Malinowski
Flume Wins Big At 2017 APRA Music Awards

Flume won three APRA Music Awards this week after a run in the past year that netted the electronica producer eight ARIAs and one Grammy.

April 3, 2017
Courtney Barnett performs in the ABC Melbourne Studio Foyer celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Archie Roach album Charcoal Road. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Courtney Barnett Wins APRA Songwriter of the Year

Melbourne’s Courtney Barnett has been honoured with the coveted Songwriter of the Year award at the 2016 APRA Music Awards.

April 6, 2016
Vance Joy, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Vance Joy Riptide Named APRA Song of the Year WINNERS LIST

Vance Joy has taken away the prestigious 2014 APRA Song of the Year for his song 'Riptide'.

June 24, 2014
Vance Joy, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Vance Joy and Birds Of Tokyo Lead APRA Music Awards 2014 Nominations

Vance Joy and Birds of Tokyo lead the APRA Music Awards 2014 announcement with four nominations each including the centrepiece award for 'Song of the Year'.

May 29, 2014
Nick Cave, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
APRA Shortlist 20 Song of the Year Contenders

With the APRA Music Awards heading to Brisbane in June, APRA have revealed 20 songs up for the major award Song of the Year.

April 15, 2014