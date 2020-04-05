Australian Charts: 5 Seconds Of Summer ‘C A L M’ Debuts At No 1

The fourth studio album for local rock/pop act 5 Seconds of Summer called “C A L M” becomes their fourth consecutive No.1 album in Australia this week.

“C A L M” (the four guys name in Calum, Ashton, Luke and Michael) is the 874th No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2020), the 724th for ARIA (1983 to 2020), the 513th to debut at No.1, the twelfth No.1 for 2020 and the 24th for the Capitol Record label, their last being the bands third set “Youngblood” (25th of June, 2018) for one week.

All of the bands albums have now gone to No.1 in their self-titled set (7th of July, 2014), the follow-up “Sounds Good, Feels Good” (2nd of Nov, 2015) and then “Youngblood” (25th of June, 2018), all albums only spending a single week at the top. While also in this past week in history the band were at No.1 with their breakout single “She Looks So Perfect” (31st of March, 2014) in Australia, New Zealand, England and Ireland (also all for a single week), while this new album has also entered at No.1 in England this week (their second No.1 there), while it could also become their fourth No.1 in the U.S.A. with next weeks chart.

This week in history also saw Silverchair land their fifth No.1 album (from five issued) so 5SOS equals their four from four No.1 albums, which occurred mostly in this week; on the 9th of April, 1995 (LP#1 Frogstomp), 8th of April, 2002 (LP#4, Diorama) and 9th of April, 2007 (LP#5, Young Modern). 5SOS also climbs from equal 157th to now equal 136th on the list for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1′ to sit alongside Bring Me the Horizon, Lana Del Rey and The Amity Affliction who’ve all had four No.1’s and four weeks accumulated at the top. 5SOS are also now one of nineteen acts to have racked up four No.1 albums in Australia.

It’s the first time that the word “Calm” has appeared a No.1 album title, the previous highest was the James Bay debut set “Chaos and the Calm” which made it to No.3 in April of 2015. The new No.1 is also the third by an Australian act to hit the top this year after Dune Ras (Feb 10th) and Tame Impala (Feb 24th), and overall this is the 239th Australian performed No.1 album (solo, duo, group, male or female), plus also the 386th No.1 set by a group (local or overseas).

The new No.1 album in New Zealand this week lands at No.2 here, the second album for Dua Lipa called “Future Nostalgia”, which becomes her second Top 10 and now highest charted album, as her self-titled debut set made it to No.8 in April of 2018 spending two broken weeks within the Top 10, that album is still charting after 123 weeks within the Top 100 and is up five to No.28 this week.

Pearl Jam return to the charts at No.3 with their eleventh studio album called “Gigaton”, their first new album in almost seven years, having last graced the charts with “Lightning Bolt” (HP-1 on October 2013), and by entering at No.3 it becomes their twelfth Top 10 album in Australia (10 studios, one Best of, one live album). Last weeks No.1 album for The Weeknd and “After Hours” drops down three spots to No.4, while the album landed at the top in both The U.S.A. and his home country of Canada this past week too.

The fourth of five Top 10 entries this week is the debut album for local Sunshine Coast, QLD surf-punk group The Chats, called “High Risk Behaviour”, which is also the No.1 selling vinyl album of the week, and overall nationally it debuts at No.5. Falling down four places each are the compilation “Artists Unite for Fire Fight” (2 to No.6), “Fine Line” for Harry Styles (3 to No.7) and “Changes” for Justin Bieber (6 to No.10), while the No.1 album from this week last year is down three spots to No.8, the Billie Eilish set “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”. The debut album for American rapper Joyner Lucas called “ADHD” is the fifth and final Top 10 entry this week, coming in at No.9, the set featuring the June 2019 No.41 single “Isis”.

UP:

* The Elton John “Diamonds” best of set rebounds seven places to No.14, with other rising collections being for Cold Chisel (41 to No.40) and INXS (back into the Top 50 at No.46).

* Taylor Swift’s “Lover” set rises back up four spots to No.15.

* Back up six spots to No.16 is the third Ed Sheeran set “÷ (Divide)”, while he is stable with his “No.6 Collaborations Project” at No.13.

* Luke Comes rises with both of his entries, “What You See is What You Get” (20 to No.17) and “This One’s for You” (24 to No.23).

* Thanks to her new album entering at No.2, the self-titled Dua Lipa album rebounds five spots to No.28.

* The Fleetwood Mac album “Rumours” started its eight week run in Australia this upcoming week in 1977 (April 11th) {plus a 21 week run in Canada}, and this week the album is back up four spots to No.39.

DOWN:

* With five new Top 10 entries, the five dropouts are the Post Malone third album “Hollywood’s Bleeding” (HP-1, WI10-23a) down four to No.11, followed by the Niall Horan set “Heartbreak Weather” (HP-2, WI10-2), which descends fifteen spots to No.26. Three of last weeks debuts to the Top 10 all slip down in the lower fifty this week in The Smith Street Band with “Live from The Triffid” (HP-4, WI10-1), “Velvet” for Adam Lambert (HP-8, WI10-1) and the Kenny Rogers set “All the Hits and All New Love Songs” (HP-10, WI10-1).

* Falling six places each are the Eminem set “Music to Be Murdered by” and Lauv with “~How I’m Feeling~” to No.20 and No.21 respectively.

* Lil’ Uzi Vert sees his No.1 set from four weeks ago “Eternal Atake” slide down eight to No.25.

* Last weeks entry for Childish Gambino is this week down eighteen places to No.29.

* Tones and I fall five spots this week to No.35 with her debut EP “The Kids are Coming”.

* Another of last weeks new entries to slide this week is the Conan Gray set “Kid Krow”, which drops twenty-four spots to land at No.50.

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES

* #22 (LP#3) – PARTYMOBILE by PARTYNEXTDOOR is the third album for Canadian singer and rapper born Jahron Anthony Brathwaite, whose previously charted with his second set here “PARTYNEXTDOOR 3” which debuted and peaked at No.13 in late June of 2016, while the album has also secured a singles chart entry this week called “Believer” featuring Rihanna (TW-28).

* #44 (LP#58) – Fun and Games by The Wiggles is now the 58th album released by the kids act who last charted with “Party Time!” in June of 2019 (HP-30) and overall this is their thirteenth Top 50 appearance and their 23rd Top 100 entry too.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments